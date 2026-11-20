Russia Loses Another 2,150 Troops In War Against Ukraine
As of November 20, Ukrainian forces had also destroyed 12,485 (+1) Russian tanks, 25,860 (+32) armored combat vehicles, 52,574 (+17) artillery systems, 2,288 (+4) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,765 (+1) air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,196 (+2) ground robotic systems, 614,346 (+738) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,196 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, two submarines, 177,536 (+369) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,919 (+3) units of special equipment.Read also: Ukraine's Defense Forces strike over two million enemy targets with drones this year
The figures are being specified.
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