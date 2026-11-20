Russian Forces Launch Over Ten Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region, Five Injured
In particular, in the Zhovti Vody community in the Kamianske district, the attacks damaged apartment buildings, cars, a bank and a store. Four people – women aged 47 and 70 and men aged 20 and 51 – were hospitalized in moderate condition. An 87-year-old woman will receive outpatient treatment.
Russian forces also targeted a gas station and infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih.Read also: Russian strikes on energy infrastructure cause power outages in five regions
In the Dnipro district, Russian forces struck the Liubymivka community, damaging a private house.
In the Nikopol district, the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets community came under attack, with outbuildings damaged.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment