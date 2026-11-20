MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Dnipropetrovsk Region Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported this on Telegram.

In particular, in the Zhovti Vody community in the Kamianske district, the attacks damaged apartment buildings, cars, a bank and a store. Four people – women aged 47 and 70 and men aged 20 and 51 – were hospitalized in moderate condition. An 87-year-old woman will receive outpatient treatment.

Russian forces also targeted a gas station and infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih.

Russian strikes on energy infrastructure cause power outages in five regions

In the Dnipro district, Russian forces struck the Liubymivka community, damaging a private house.

In the Nikopol district, the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets community came under attack, with outbuildings damaged.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration