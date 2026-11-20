MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Links to Armenia's Declaration of Independence on the official websites of the country's President and Constitutional Court are reportedly inaccessible, raising questions about whether the issue is technical or related to ongoing discussions over constitutional reform.

Both institutions include references to the Declaration of Independence in the text of Armenia's Constitution published on their respective websites. However, attempts to access the document through the provided links reportedly result in a "404 error," indicating that the requested page cannot be found.

The links redirect users to the official website of Armenia's National Assembly, where the corresponding document page is reportedly unavailable.

No official explanation has been issued regarding the inaccessible links, and it remains unclear whether the problem stems from technical changes to the parliamentary website or another decision.

The development comes amid continuing discussions over Armenia's constitutional reform and its implications for the peace process with Azerbaijan.

Armenia's current Constitution contains a preambular reference to the Declaration of Independence adopted on August 23, 1990.

The Declaration, in turn, refers to a 1989 resolution concerning the unification of Armenia and the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast, a provision Azerbaijan considers to constitute a territorial claim against its sovereignty.

Baku has repeatedly maintained that the reference must be addressed as part of efforts to remove constitutional obstacles to a lasting peace agreement.

Armenian authorities, meanwhile, have argued that the country's Constitution does not contain territorial claims against Azerbaijan, while pursuing plans to introduce a new constitutional framework.

The possible removal of the reference to the Declaration of Independence from a future Armenian Constitution has therefore become an important issue in discussions surrounding the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan.

However, the reported inaccessibility of the online links does not, in itself, indicate any amendment to Armenia's Constitution or a change in the legal status of the Declaration of Independence.