MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Aghdam's socio-economic development indicators have been released on the occasion of Aghdam City Day, marked annually on November 20.

According to the State Statistics Committee, large-scale reconstruction and development projects are continuing in the Aghdam district, which was liberated from occupation on November 20, 2020. Alongside reconstruction efforts, measures are being implemented to promote industrial production, agriculture and other economic sectors.

A total of 959.3 million manats ($564.3 million) worth of industrial products was produced in Aghdam between January and October 2026.

During the reporting period, the total value of agricultural production reached 246.9 million manats ($145.2 million). Crop production accounted for 159.1 million manats ($93.6 million), while livestock production contributed 87.8 million manats ($51.7 million).

Meanwhile, investments in fixed capital directed towards the development of the district's economic and social sectors amounted to 494.37 million manats ($290.8 million) in January-September 2026.

Aghdam City Day is celebrated annually on November 20, marking the anniversary of the district's liberation. The ongoing reconstruction programme is aimed at restoring the region's economic potential, developing infrastructure and creating conditions for the sustainable return of former residents.