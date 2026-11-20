MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Women headed 246,273 active business entities in Kyrgyzstan as of May 1, 2026, while their share of subsidized lending under a government business support program reached 71.7%.

The figures were presented at a meeting held at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce on November 19 to discuss the development of women's entrepreneurship, expanded access to financial resources, and improvements to existing government support mechanisms.

The event also marked International Women's Entrepreneurship Day, with attendees congratulated on women's significant contribution to the country's economic development, job creation, and the growth of small and medium-sized businesses.

Under Kyrgyzstan's subsidized interest-rate lending program for entrepreneurs, women's participation more than doubled the minimum target of 30%, with total loans provided to female entrepreneurs amounting to 5.52 billion soms ($63.1 million).

According to data for the first half of 2026, women received 211,843 business loans, accounting for 54.3% of all business loans issued. Their outstanding loan portfolio reached 50.23 billion soms ($574.5 million).

Separate attention was given to the role of guarantee mechanisms in improving entrepreneurs' access to financing. Guarantees worth 655.4 million soms ($7.5 million) helped attract more than 2.4 billion soms ($27.4 million) in loans.

Participants discussed further support measures, including expanding access to long-term financing, facilitating the purchase of equipment and adoption of modern technologies, developing guarantee and leasing instruments, and creating conditions for business growth and expanded export potential.

Particular emphasis was placed on improving practical support mechanisms for women entrepreneurs in line with existing business needs, as well as involving professional associations and the business community in preparing relevant proposals.

The meeting also focused on strengthening the activities of the Council for the Development of Women's Entrepreneurship and enhancing its role in shaping government policy in this area.

Following the meeting, participants were invited to submit specific initiatives and proposals for the further development of women's entrepreneurship for review and follow-up action.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce reaffirmed its readiness to continue constructive dialogue with the business community, professional associations, and other stakeholders to support the sustainable development of women's entrepreneurship.