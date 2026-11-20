MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Georgia have discussed expanding cooperation in agricultural and food production, including joint projects in fruit and vegetable processing, food manufacturing and modern storage technologies, following a meeting in Tashkent on November 19, the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade said.

The issues were discussed between Uzbek Investment, Industry and Trade Minister Laziz Kudratov and Georgian Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture David Songulashvili.

The two sides reviewed opportunities to expand bilateral trade in agricultural and food products, strengthen production cooperation and implement joint investment projects.

Particular attention was paid to introducing modern technologies for storing and packaging agricultural products, as well as expanding fruit and vegetable processing and food production.

Additionally, the officials discussed organizing reciprocal trade and business missions involving agricultural producers and companies in the fruit and vegetable sector. The initiative is aimed at establishing direct business contacts, strengthening cooperation between enterprises and exploring opportunities for new commercial agreements.

Bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Georgia more than doubled between 2021 and 2025, reaching $267.6 million, according to the ministry.

The meeting highlighted both countries' interest in further developing trade and investment ties, particularly in agriculture and food processing.