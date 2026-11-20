Jared Golden, a Democratic representative from Maine, made the appeal on Monday, November 16, saying the United States must honour its commitments to Afghans who risked their lives supporting American troops during the war in Afghanistan.

Golden said he had met dozens of Afghans during his military service in the country who put themselves in danger to protect US personnel.

He argued that the United States had promised these Afghans refuge in return for their assistance and should now fulfil that commitment by extending their protection.

Golden is backing legislation that would restore Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for eligible Afghans already living in the United States, shielding them from deportation while their immigration cases are processed.

According to a statement published on Golden's official congressional website on November 12, he joined a bipartisan effort to force a vote on the Afghanistan TPS Act. He also signed a congressional petition launched by Democratic Representative Jason Crow to bypass House leadership and bring the legislation to a vote.

The proposed legislation would restore temporary protections for Afghans until 2029. It would also allow eligible Afghan nationals to maintain legal residency and work authorization in the United States, subject to security and background checks.

Afghanistan's TPS designation was terminated by the Trump administration in 2025, leaving thousands of Afghans who had previously benefited from the programme without that protection. The US Department of Homeland Security had estimated that approximately 11,700 Afghans held TPS status.

The campaign to restore protections comes amid growing concerns over possible deportations of Afghan nationals and the risks they could face if returned to Afghanistan.

Golden said the United States had a responsibility to protect Afghans who risked their lives assisting American military personnel. He called on Congress to act and provide them with the opportunity to build secure lives in the country they helped.

The congressional petition requires 218 signatures to force a House vote on the legislation.

The legislation was introduced by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Crow, Representative Sam Liccardo, Republican Representative Don Bacon and Republican Representative Maria Elvira Salazar. More than 50 organisations have also endorsed the proposal, according to Crow's office.

The effort has gained urgency amid reports of planned deportations involving Afghan nationals. Reports stated that the US authorities had planned to deport around 150 Afghans through Pakistan, raising concerns about their safety if returned to Afghanistan.