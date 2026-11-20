MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. job seekers who actively use artificial intelligence (AI) in their job search are more likely to secure an offer, according to a Gdoc.io study. AI users were 19 percentage points more likely to land at least one offer than non-users (66 percent vs. 47 percent).

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The study, conducted by Gdoc.io in April 2026 via the Pollfish platform, surveyed 500 U.S. adults, aged 18 to 64, who had been actively job hunting in the previous 12 months. The study identifies correlation, not causation.

Offers pile up for AI users

Job seekers using AI received multiple offers about twice as often as those who didn't use AI. Among Millennials, 39 percent of AI users received two to three offers, compared with 21 percent of non-users. The gap was wider for Gen X and older job seekers: 36 percent of AI users received two to three offers versus 15 percent of non-users.

“Number one, the AI users are likely to be using AI in an effective way that is helpful in their job search, giving them an advantage over the non-AI user. But secondly, if you did a statistical sampling, you would find that the people who use AI, broadly speaking, have better, stronger, and more diverse technology skills and have a history of leveraging technology to help businesses grow and improve efficiency. So there's a self-selecting factor - those candidates are simply more attractive,” said John K. Brubaker, a professional resume writer and career coach at Professional Resume Plus.

The widest gap is among older job seekers

The study compared Gen X and older job seekers, those aged 43 to 64, with Millennials, those aged 27 to 42. Both generations adopted AI at about the same rate, roughly 35 percent. But among applicants 43 and older, AI users were more than 50 percent more likely to land at least one job offer than non-users.

The research showed that 60 percent of Gen X and older job seekers who used AI landed a job offer, compared with 39 percent of their peers who did not. For Millennials, 67 percent of those who used AI got at least one offer versus 53 percent of those who didn't.

The cost of skipping AI

Job seekers who skipped AI fared worse. Among people who did not use AI in their job search, 61 percent of Gen X and older and 47 percent of Millennials did not receive any offers.

Older people who did not use AI also struggled to get a first interview. Thirty-nine percent of Gen X and older job seekers who didn't use AI never got a single interview, which was nearly four times the rate for AI users in that group (10 percent). Among Millennials, 17 percent of non-users didn't receive one interview versus 10 percent of AI users.

Older job seekers keep quiet about AI

More than 80 percent of AI users across generations believed AI tools improved the quality of their job applications. But older job applicants were more likely to keep their AI use to themselves. Sixty-six percent of Gen X and older AI users never mentioned it to an employer, compared to 43 percent of Millennials, the study found.

Brubaker suggests job applicants be honest about using AI and use it to tailor their materials rather than write them from scratch.

“I tell people: if you aren't using AI, you're making a huge mistake. And if you're overusing AI, you're making a huge mistake,” Brubaker said.

Full research:

About Gdoc.io

Gdoc is a platform offering over 1,900 free Google Docs templates for business, personal, and educational use, including resume templates for job seekers. Founded in 2021 by Anton Tyshchenko, the platform provides everyday business workflows, with tools for billing, hiring, and back-office automation. Learn more at gdoc.io.

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