(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS Neuberger Private Equity Partners Announces October Monthly NAV Update St Peter Port, Guernsey, 20 November 2026 Neuberger Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.0bn0F1, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger, today announces its 31 October 2026 monthly NAV estimate. Highlights (31 October 2026)

NAV per share was $28.17 (£21.03), a USD total return of 2.1% in the month, with performance principally driven by the receipt of Q3 2026 private valuation information

54% of valuation information at 30 September 2026 or 31 October 2026 for quoted holdings

On a constant currency basis, private valuations were up 0.6% in the third quarter and 2.4% year to date2



1.5m shares repurchased (cost of ~$30.1 million) in October 2026 at a weighted average discount of 26% resulting in ~$0.31 NAV per share accretion in the month



Year to date3, NBPE has repurchased 7.5m shares (cost of $148 million) at a weighted average discount of 28% resulting in $1.46 NAV per share accretion

Continued balance sheet flexibility with $173 million of available liquidity at 31 October 2026 Since 31 October 2026, there has been a material change to NBPE's public portfolio and based on closing share prices of NBPE's public holdings as of 19 November 2026, NBPE's pro forma NAV would be $28.45 (with all other information remaining as published in the 31 October 2026 factsheet)



As of 31 October 2026 YTD 1 Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised 4.3% 5.9% 15.3%

4.9% 9.4%

1.8% 158.3%

10.0% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 11.2% 12.5% 85.2%

22.8% 68.4%

11.0% 254.7%

13.5% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised (0.3%) 7.4% 12.6%

4.0% 13.3%

2.5% 147.2%

9.5% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 11.1% 13.9% 62.3%

17.5% 67.1%

10.8% 119.6%

8.2%

* All NBPE performance figures assume re-investment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown. Three-year, five-year and ten-year annualised returns are presented for USD NAV, MSCI World (USD), GBP Share Price and FTSE All-Share (GBP) Total Returns.

Portfolio Update to 31 October 2026

NAV performance during the month primarily driven by changes in private valuations



1.6% NAV increase ($14 million) from updated private company valuation information

(0.2%) NAV decrease ($2 million) from foreign exchange movements

(0.2%) NAV decrease ($2 million) from quoted holdings

(0.2%) NAV decrease ($2 million) attributable to expense accruals 1.1% NAV increase attributable to share buybacks



Year to date announced realisations of $300 million



$76 million of proceeds received in October from previously announced realisations Year to date exits driven by the full exits of Monroe Engineering, FDH Aero, Viant and Solace, the partial exit of Osaic, the partial exit of one undisclosed investment, the full exit of an undisclosed healthcare company (in-home devices), as well as other partial realisations from several quoted and private companies

$186 million funded to ten new investments year-to-date to 31 October 2026



Three investments funded in October Additional $11 million of follow-on investments in existing portfolio companies

Continued share buybacks in October and November



~1.5m shares repurchased in October 2026 at a weighted average discount of 26%; buybacks were accretive to NAV by ~$0.31 per share Year to date4, NBPE has repurchased 7.5m shares (cost of $148 million) at a weighted average discount of 28% resulting in $1.46 NAV per share accretion

$173 million of total liquidity at 31 October 2026



$13 million of cash and liquid investments with $160 million of undrawn credit line available – an investment level of 114% Will continue to balance the pace of new investments with realisations and returns of capital to shareholders

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE's portfolio as of 31 October 2026 was based on the following information:



15% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 October 2026



13% in public securities

2% in private direct investments

1% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 August 2026

1% in private direct investments

41% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 September 2026

41% in private direct investments

43% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 June 2026 43% in private direct investments



Supplementary Information (as of 31 October 2026)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 72.9 6.3% 3i / LSE: III 2020 3i Consumer / Diversified 60.4 5.2% Mariner 2024 Leonard Green & Partners Financial Services 50.7 4.4% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 45.3 3.9% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 40.1 3.5% ShipStation Global (fka Auctane) 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 39.0 3.4% Ryan 2026 Ares / Onex Business Services 39.0 3.4% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Consumer 35.5 3.1% Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 35.0 3.0% Healthcare Company #4* 2026 Not Disclosed Technology / IT 33.6 2.9% Excelitas 2022 AEA Investors Industrials 32.8 2.8% Benecon 2024 TA Associates Healthcare 31.6 2.7% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 31.0 2.7% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials 29.4 2.5% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 27.0 2.3% Technology Company #1* 2026 Multiple GPs Technology / IT 26.4 2.3% Engineering 2020 Renaissance Partners / Bain Capital Technology / IT 25.8 2.2% AI Company #1* 2026 Not Disclosed Technology / IT 25.5 2.2% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 25.3 2.2% Agiliti 2019 THL Healthcare 25.3 2.2% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 24.6 2.1% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 21.5 1.9% Chemical Guys 2021 AEA Investors Consumer 20.0 1.7% Healthcare Company 2026 Not Disclosed Healthcare 18.3 1.6% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 18.1 1.6% Qpark 2017 KKR Transportation 17.2 1.5% Infra Group 2025 PAI Partners Technology / IT 15.9 1.4% Zeus 2024 EQT Healthcare 13.3 1.1% CH Guenther 2021 Pritzker Private Capital Consumer 11.8 1.0% Milani 2018 Gryphon Investors Consumer 11.7 1.0% Total Top 30 Investments $904.1 78.3%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 75% Europe 25% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 26% Business Services 18% Consumer 17% Industrials 15% Financial Services 12% Healthcare 10% Other 4% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2016 & Earlier 5% 2017 12% 2018 10% 2019 9% 2020 10% 2021 14% 2022 7% 2023 3% 2024 9% 2025 3% 2026 18% Total Portfolio 100%

Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 3214 9002

Luke Mason ...

Teneo +44 (0) 20 7260 2700

Tom Murray ...

Rob Yates

Jessica Pine

About Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited

Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE”) invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the“Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger

Neuberger was founded in 1939 to do one thing: deliver compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. This remains our singular purpose today, driven by a culture rooted in deep fundamental research, the pursuit of investment insight and continuous innovation on behalf of clients, and facilitated by the free exchange of ideas across the organization.

From offices in 39 cities[1] across 26 countries, Neuberger manages a range of equity, fixed income, private equity and hedge fund strategies on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors worldwide. With more than 780[1] investment professionals and over 2,900[1] employees in total, Neuberger has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to client outcomes and investment excellence. Our culture has afforded us enviable retention rates among our senior investment staff and we are proud to have been ranked 1st by Pensions & Investments in their 2025“Best Places to Work in Money Management” survey, where we have placed 1st in four of the last five years and finished in the top two for 12 consecutive years[2].

As a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, Neuberger is structurally aligned with the long-term interests of our clients. We have no external parent or public shareholders to serve, nor other lines of business to distract us from our core mission. And with our employees and their families invested alongside our clients-plus 100% of employee deferred cash compensation directly linked to team and firm strategies-we are truly in this together.

For more information, please visit our website: .

Media Contacts:

US: Soogyung Jordan: ...

EMEA: Fiona Kehily: ...

[1] Firm data reflects the collective data for the various subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC as of 30 June 2026.

[2] Among organizations with over 1,000 employees by Pensions & Investments. For additional information on the criteria for the award, please visit

This material is issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit to learn about each company and the legal restrictions and restrictions. The name "Neuberger Berman" and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2026 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

1 Based on net asset value (unaudited).

2 Based on information received to date and subject to change.

3 As of 19 November 2026.

4 As of 19 November 2026.

Attachment

October 2026 NBPE Factsheet vF (1)