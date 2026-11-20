NBPE Announces October Monthly NAV Update
|As of 31 October 2026
|YTD
|1 Year
|3 years
|5 years
|10 years
| NAV TR (USD)*
Annualised
|4.3%
|5.9%
| 15.3%
4.9%
| 9.4%
1.8%
| 158.3%
10.0%
| MSCI World TR (USD)*
Annualised
|11.2%
|12.5%
| 85.2%
22.8%
| 68.4%
11.0%
| 254.7%
13.5%
| Share price TR (GBP)*
Annualised
|(0.3%)
|7.4%
| 12.6%
4.0%
| 13.3%
2.5%
| 147.2%
9.5%
| FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*
Annualised
|11.1%
|13.9%
| 62.3%
17.5%
| 67.1%
10.8%
| 119.6%
8.2%
* All NBPE performance figures assume re-investment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown. Three-year, five-year and ten-year annualised returns are presented for USD NAV, MSCI World (USD), GBP Share Price and FTSE All-Share (GBP) Total Returns.
Portfolio Update to 31 October 2026
NAV performance during the month primarily driven by changes in private valuations
- 1.6% NAV increase ($14 million) from updated private company valuation information (0.2%) NAV decrease ($2 million) from foreign exchange movements (0.2%) NAV decrease ($2 million) from quoted holdings (0.2%) NAV decrease ($2 million) attributable to expense accruals 1.1% NAV increase attributable to share buybacks
Year to date announced realisations of $300 million
- $76 million of proceeds received in October from previously announced realisations Year to date exits driven by the full exits of Monroe Engineering, FDH Aero, Viant and Solace, the partial exit of Osaic, the partial exit of one undisclosed investment, the full exit of an undisclosed healthcare company (in-home devices), as well as other partial realisations from several quoted and private companies
$186 million funded to ten new investments year-to-date to 31 October 2026
- Three investments funded in October Additional $11 million of follow-on investments in existing portfolio companies
Continued share buybacks in October and November
- ~1.5m shares repurchased in October 2026 at a weighted average discount of 26%; buybacks were accretive to NAV by ~$0.31 per share Year to date4, NBPE has repurchased 7.5m shares (cost of $148 million) at a weighted average discount of 28% resulting in $1.46 NAV per share accretion
$173 million of total liquidity at 31 October 2026
- $13 million of cash and liquid investments with $160 million of undrawn credit line available – an investment level of 114% Will continue to balance the pace of new investments with realisations and returns of capital to shareholders
Portfolio Valuation
The fair value of NBPE's portfolio as of 31 October 2026 was based on the following information:
- 15% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 October 2026
- 13% in public securities 2% in private direct investments
- 1% in private direct investments
- 41% in private direct investments
- 43% in private direct investments
Supplementary Information (as of 31 October 2026)
|Company Name
|Vintage
|Lead Sponsor
|Sector
|Fair Value ($m)
|% of FV
|Solenis
|2021
|Platinum Equity
|Industrials
|72.9
|6.3%
|3i / LSE: III
|2020
|3i
|Consumer / Diversified
|60.4
|5.2%
|Mariner
|2024
|Leonard Green & Partners
|Financial Services
|50.7
|4.4%
|True Potential
|2022
|Cinven
|Financial Services
|45.3
|3.9%
|BeyondTrust
|2018
|Francisco Partners
|Technology / IT
|40.1
|3.5%
|ShipStation Global (fka Auctane)
|2021
|Thoma Bravo
|Technology / IT
|39.0
|3.4%
|Ryan
|2026
|Ares / Onex
|Business Services
|39.0
|3.4%
|Marquee Brands
|2014
|Neuberger
|Consumer
|35.5
|3.1%
|Constellation Automotive
|2019
|TDR Capital
|Business Services
|35.0
|3.0%
|Healthcare Company #4*
|2026
|Not Disclosed
|Technology / IT
|33.6
|2.9%
|Excelitas
|2022
|AEA Investors
|Industrials
|32.8
|2.8%
|Benecon
|2024
|TA Associates
|Healthcare
|31.6
|2.7%
|Staples
|2017
|Sycamore Partners
|Business Services
|31.0
|2.7%
|AutoStore (OB.AUTO)
|2019
|THL
|Industrials
|29.4
|2.5%
|GFL (NYSE: GFL)
|2018
|BC Partners
|Business Services
|27.0
|2.3%
|Technology Company #1*
|2026
|Multiple GPs
|Technology / IT
|26.4
|2.3%
|Engineering
|2020
|Renaissance Partners / Bain Capital
|Technology / IT
|25.8
|2.2%
|AI Company #1*
|2026
|Not Disclosed
|Technology / IT
|25.5
|2.2%
|Business Services Company*
|2017
|Not Disclosed
|Business Services
|25.3
|2.2%
|Agiliti
|2019
|THL
|Healthcare
|25.3
|2.2%
|Branded Cities Network
|2017
|Shamrock Capital
|Communications / Media
|24.6
|2.1%
|Kroll
|2020
|Further Global / Stone Point
|Financial Services
|21.5
|1.9%
|Chemical Guys
|2021
|AEA Investors
|Consumer
|20.0
|1.7%
|Healthcare Company
|2026
|Not Disclosed
|Healthcare
|18.3
|1.6%
|Addison Group
|2021
|Trilantic Capital Partners
|Business Services
|18.1
|1.6%
|Qpark
|2017
|KKR
|Transportation
|17.2
|1.5%
|Infra Group
|2025
|PAI Partners
|Technology / IT
|15.9
|1.4%
|Zeus
|2024
|EQT
|Healthcare
|13.3
|1.1%
|CH Guenther
|2021
|Pritzker Private Capital
|Consumer
|11.8
|1.0%
|Milani
|2018
|Gryphon Investors
|Consumer
|11.7
|1.0%
|Total Top 30 Investments
|$904.1
|78.3%
*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.
|Geography
|% of Portfolio
|North America
|75%
|Europe
|25%
|Total Portfolio
|100%
|Industry
|% of Portfolio
|Tech, Media & Telecom
|26%
|Business Services
|18%
|Consumer
|17%
|Industrials
|15%
|Financial Services
|12%
|Healthcare
|10%
|Other
|4%
|Total Portfolio
|100%
|Vintage Year
|% of Portfolio
|2016 & Earlier
|5%
|2017
|12%
|2018
|10%
|2019
|9%
|2020
|10%
|2021
|14%
|2022
|7%
|2023
|3%
|2024
|9%
|2025
|3%
|2026
|18%
|Total Portfolio
|100%
Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.
For further information, please contact:
NBPE Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 3214 9002
Luke Mason ...
Teneo +44 (0) 20 7260 2700
Tom Murray ...
Rob Yates
Jessica Pine
About Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited
Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE”) invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the“Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.
LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
About Neuberger
Neuberger was founded in 1939 to do one thing: deliver compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. This remains our singular purpose today, driven by a culture rooted in deep fundamental research, the pursuit of investment insight and continuous innovation on behalf of clients, and facilitated by the free exchange of ideas across the organization.
From offices in 39 cities[1] across 26 countries, Neuberger manages a range of equity, fixed income, private equity and hedge fund strategies on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors worldwide. With more than 780[1] investment professionals and over 2,900[1] employees in total, Neuberger has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to client outcomes and investment excellence. Our culture has afforded us enviable retention rates among our senior investment staff and we are proud to have been ranked 1st by Pensions & Investments in their 2025“Best Places to Work in Money Management” survey, where we have placed 1st in four of the last five years and finished in the top two for 12 consecutive years[2].
As a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, Neuberger is structurally aligned with the long-term interests of our clients. We have no external parent or public shareholders to serve, nor other lines of business to distract us from our core mission. And with our employees and their families invested alongside our clients-plus 100% of employee deferred cash compensation directly linked to team and firm strategies-we are truly in this together.
For more information, please visit our website: .
Media Contacts:
US: Soogyung Jordan: ...
EMEA: Fiona Kehily: ...
[1] Firm data reflects the collective data for the various subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC as of 30 June 2026.
[2] Among organizations with over 1,000 employees by Pensions & Investments. For additional information on the criteria for the award, please visit
This material is issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit to learn about each company and the legal restrictions and restrictions. The name "Neuberger Berman" and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.
© 2026 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.
1 Based on net asset value (unaudited).
2 Based on information received to date and subject to change.
3 As of 19 November 2026.
4 As of 19 November 2026.
Attachment
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October 2026 NBPE Factsheet vF (1)
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