(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

20 November 2026 Transactions in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 13 November 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 463.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 472.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 465.915950





Date of purchase: 16 November 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 457.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 461.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 459.047550





Date of purchase: 17 November 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 453.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 459.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 455.456250





Date of purchase: 18 November 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 449.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 453.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 449.654100





Date of purchase: 19 November 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 433.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 440.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 435.980800

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 7,928,732 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 112,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 110,881,960 have voting rights and 1,465,843 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 179 472.000 13/11/2026 08:00:24 LSE 446 469.500 13/11/2026 08:33:56 LSE 283 468.500 13/11/2026 08:34:19 LSE 606 468.500 13/11/2026 08:47:53 LSE 1152 466.000 13/11/2026 08:48:43 LSE 1211 466.000 13/11/2026 08:48:43 LSE 1237 465.000 13/11/2026 08:49:19 LSE 305 465.000 13/11/2026 08:49:19 LSE 934 465.000 13/11/2026 08:49:19 LSE 179 464.000 13/11/2026 08:50:08 LSE 565 463.500 13/11/2026 08:51:41 LSE 1134 465.500 13/11/2026 09:08:03 LSE 1239 465.500 13/11/2026 09:11:10 LSE 530 465.500 13/11/2026 09:32:36 LSE 1385 459.500 16/11/2026 08:12:42 LSE 714 459.500 16/11/2026 08:12:42 LSE 225 458.500 16/11/2026 08:30:38 LSE 196 458.500 16/11/2026 08:41:29 LSE 76 459.000 16/11/2026 08:43:33 LSE 80 459.000 16/11/2026 08:43:33 LSE 252 458.000 16/11/2026 09:00:57 LSE 275 457.000 16/11/2026 09:03:51 LSE 181 457.500 16/11/2026 09:10:35 LSE 264 458.000 16/11/2026 10:04:39 LSE 181 458.500 16/11/2026 10:20:05 LSE 181 459.000 16/11/2026 10:47:56 LSE 224 459.000 16/11/2026 11:14:22 LSE 472 461.000 16/11/2026 12:05:00 LSE 202 460.500 16/11/2026 12:29:03 LSE 280 459.000 16/11/2026 13:13:35 LSE 181 459.500 16/11/2026 13:27:23 LSE 181 459.000 16/11/2026 13:27:32 LSE 181 458.500 16/11/2026 13:28:40 LSE 467 458.000 16/11/2026 13:30:00 LSE 181 458.500 16/11/2026 13:47:06 LSE 206 459.500 16/11/2026 14:13:14 LSE 212 459.500 16/11/2026 14:31:33 LSE 181 460.500 16/11/2026 14:47:23 LSE 181 460.000 16/11/2026 14:54:20 LSE 261 460.000 16/11/2026 14:54:20 LSE 181 460.000 16/11/2026 15:04:34 LSE 242 459.500 16/11/2026 15:06:20 LSE 108 459.000 16/11/2026 15:16:37 LSE 19 459.000 16/11/2026 15:16:37 LSE 339 459.000 16/11/2026 15:16:37 LSE 186 458.500 16/11/2026 15:31:03 LSE 181 458.500 16/11/2026 15:39:16 LSE 186 459.000 16/11/2026 16:00:10 LSE 271 458.500 16/11/2026 16:06:26 LSE 194 458.000 16/11/2026 16:12:49 LSE 260 458.500 16/11/2026 16:18:09 LSE 140 458.500 16/11/2026 16:18:09 LSE 273 458.500 16/11/2026 16:24:54 LSE 1180 455.500 17/11/2026 08:18:22 LSE 209 456.000 17/11/2026 08:30:35 LSE 841 455.500 17/11/2026 08:51:05 LSE 182 453.500 17/11/2026 09:19:07 LSE 182 453.000 17/11/2026 09:39:36 LSE 227 453.000 17/11/2026 09:39:36 LSE 774 456.000 17/11/2026 10:23:06 LSE 260 456.500 17/11/2026 10:29:29 LSE 116 459.000 17/11/2026 11:45:44 LSE 78 459.000 17/11/2026 11:45:44 LSE 187 459.000 17/11/2026 11:45:44 LSE 182 458.500 17/11/2026 12:14:48 LSE 182 458.000 17/11/2026 13:15:59 LSE 182 457.500 17/11/2026 14:05:56 LSE 236 457.000 17/11/2026 14:14:43 LSE 185 457.000 17/11/2026 14:36:39 LSE 593 457.000 17/11/2026 14:36:39 LSE 182 455.500 17/11/2026 15:05:45 LSE 182 454.500 17/11/2026 15:17:41 LSE 238 454.500 17/11/2026 15:39:45 LSE 400 454.500 17/11/2026 15:39:45 LSE 400 454.500 17/11/2026 15:39:45 LSE 400 454.500 17/11/2026 15:40:32 LSE 400 454.500 17/11/2026 15:40:32 LSE 400 454.500 17/11/2026 15:40:32 LSE 400 454.500 17/11/2026 15:40:32 LSE 400 454.500 17/11/2026 15:40:32 LSE 400 454.500 17/11/2026 15:40:32 LSE 400 454.500 17/11/2026 15:40:32 LSE 2 454.500 17/11/2026 15:40:32 LSE 1069 449.500 18/11/2026 08:09:46 LSE 230 452.000 18/11/2026 08:25:42 LSE 1812 449.500 18/11/2026 08:28:32 LSE 1858 449.500 18/11/2026 08:32:15 LSE 230 449.500 18/11/2026 08:32:15 LSE 400 449.500 18/11/2026 08:32:15 LSE 2 449.500 18/11/2026 08:32:20 LSE 276 453.000 18/11/2026 08:43:44 LSE 152 449.500 18/11/2026 09:13:35 LSE 149 449.500 18/11/2026 10:53:53 LSE 1751 449.500 18/11/2026 11:04:12 LSE 1736 449.500 18/11/2026 11:09:46 LSE 335 449.500 18/11/2026 11:09:46 LSE 800 438.500 19/11/2026 08:07:00 LSE 204 437.500 19/11/2026 08:22:30 LSE 214 440.000 19/11/2026 08:35:42 LSE 253 438.500 19/11/2026 09:01:12 LSE 281 436.500 19/11/2026 09:15:47 LSE 280 436.000 19/11/2026 09:19:19 LSE 192 436.000 19/11/2026 09:21:43 LSE 192 436.500 19/11/2026 09:41:21 LSE 192 435.000 19/11/2026 09:42:27 LSE 268 434.500 19/11/2026 10:43:14 LSE 199 433.500 19/11/2026 11:22:00 LSE 1082 434.000 19/11/2026 11:29:00 LSE 192 434.500 19/11/2026 11:29:09 LSE 192 435.500 19/11/2026 11:31:25 LSE 448 435.000 19/11/2026 11:35:57 LSE 211 433.500 19/11/2026 12:09:04 LSE 192 435.000 19/11/2026 12:30:59 LSE 207 434.500 19/11/2026 12:32:51 LSE 51 434.500 19/11/2026 13:00:04 LSE 44 434.500 19/11/2026 13:09:49 LSE 192 435.000 19/11/2026 13:28:37 LSE 480 434.500 19/11/2026 13:30:54 LSE 1748 437.000 19/11/2026 13:35:43 LSE 192 437.000 19/11/2026 13:35:43 LSE 1019 436.000 19/11/2026 13:42:46 LSE 453 436.000 19/11/2026 14:26:43 LSE 200 436.000 19/11/2026 14:26:43 LSE 1 436.000 19/11/2026 14:26:43 LSE 3 436.000 19/11/2026 14:26:45 LSE 18 436.500 19/11/2026 14:37:40 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7443 821577

...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

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