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Based on prior years' statistics on Black Friday fraud, it is critical to note that shoppers must be wary when seeking genuine discounts.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Black Friday 2026 approaches, major retailers are launching their annual promotions, drawing attention to discount accuracy and the risks of Black Friday scams. Amidst a vast array of offers, consumers should learn to distinguish between real discounts and deceptive promotions, fraudulent websites, or phishing links. Ahead of the shopping season, IPcook has issued a consumer advisory encouraging shoppers to check price histories, verify retailers, and protect their payment information.

Black Friday Discounts and Shopping Scams Raise Consumer Concerns

A 2025 investigation by Which?, an independent UK consumer organization, tracked 175 products across eight major retailers from May 2024 to May 2025. It found that 83% of these products were available at the same or lower prices outside Black Friday. These findings suggest that Black Friday discounts do not always represent the lowest prices of the year.

Online shopping scams are another concern. According to Kaspersky's 2025 shopping threat report, its security products blocked approximately 6.39 million attempts to access phishing links targeting online stores, payment systems, and banking users between January and October 2025. Of these attempts, 48.21% targeted online shoppers, up from 37.5% in 2024.

Together, the studies highlight two major risks: misleading discounts and online fraud. Promotional prices may not reflect genuine savings, while unverified shopping websites can expose consumers to data theft and financial losses. Shoppers therefore need to consider both the value of a deal and the retailer's credibility.

Common Black Friday Shopping Risks to Watch For

Some Black Friday discounts may appear more attractive than they actually are. Retailers may calculate discounts using higher reference prices, even when products have previously sold for less. Shipping fees, taxes, and other charges can also reduce actual savings. Although these practices are not necessarily fraudulent, they can affect purchasing decisions.

More serious Black Friday scams involve fake shopping websites and phishing campaigns. Scammers may copy retailer logos, product images, and website designs to create convincing promotional pages. They often promote these websites through emails, text messages, and social media advertisements.

Fraudulent promotions may also use unusually low prices, countdown timers, or limited stock warnings to create urgency. These tactics can pressure shoppers into making purchases before checking whether a website is legitimate. Entering account credentials or payment details on such websites can result in stolen information or financial losses.

Practical Checks Before Black Friday Purchases

To address misleading discounts and online fraud, IPcook has outlined 8 safety tips for Black Friday shopping. These recommendations cover price comparisons, promotion verification, account security, payment protection, and order monitoring.

1. Verify Deals Through Official Retailer Websites

Fake advertisements and social media posts may impersonate well-known brands to promote large discounts or exclusive offers. Even when promotional content features familiar logos, it does not necessarily indicate a legitimate sale. Shoppers can verify sale dates, eligible products, and discount conditions through official retailer websites. Official pages for Black Friday deals are generally more reliable than unverified third-party links.

2. Check Website Authenticity Before Purchasing

Fake shopping websites may imitate legitimate retailers through similar domain names, logos, and page designs. Misspelled URLs, missing contact details, and unclear return policies are warning signs that deserve attention. When shopping on unfamiliar websites, consumers should check business information and independent reviews. HTTPS connections and professional brand designs alone do not guarantee legitimacy, as fraudulent websites may also have these features.

3. Check Price History Before Buying

Historical prices offer a better basis for evaluating deals than advertised discount percentages alone. Some products with large promotional discounts may have sold at similar or lower prices in the past. Comparing historical prices with current offers can help shoppers identify misleading discounts and potential Black Friday price scams. This comparison also reduces the pressure to make rushed purchases.

4. Compare Prices Across Retailers and Regions

Prices for the same product may differ across retailers and geographic markets. Comparing offers from multiple platforms can give shoppers a clearer view of available prices, provided that product models, specifications, and purchase conditions are consistent.

For cross-regional price research, residential proxies can help researchers view publicly displayed product prices from different locations. However, regional prices may not reflect final purchase costs, as exchange rates, taxes, shipping fees, and local restrictions can affect the total amount.

5. Avoid Suspicious Emails, Messages, and Ads

Scammers may spread phishing links through promotional emails, text messages, fake order notifications, and social media ads. These messages often mention exclusive discounts, refunds, or order problems to persuade shoppers to submit personal information. To avoid falling for such scams, shoppers should verify any unexpected offers, refunds, or order alerts through official retailer websites or apps.

6. Protect Shopping Accounts and Personal Information

Strong, unique passwords and multifactor authentication can reduce the risk of unauthorized access to shopping accounts. Using different passwords for each platform also limits the impact if login credentials are compromised. Note that personal information can only be shared when needed to complete a purchase. Be cautious if unfamiliar support chats, emails, or social media messages ask for passwords, verification codes, or other sensitive details.

7. Choose Payment Methods With Buyer Protection

Payment methods can affect the chances of recovering money when transaction disputes arise. Credit cards and payment services with buyer protection or dispute resolution policies may offer additional options if products are not delivered or transactions encounter problems.

Unfamiliar retailers that only accept bank transfers, gift cards, or cryptocurrency may pose higher risks, as some payments are difficult to reverse. Shoppers should also confirm the final amount, merchant details, and refund conditions before completing a purchase.

8. Review Orders and Watch for Delivery Scams

After making a purchase, shoppers should retain order confirmations, payment receipts, and retailer contact details for reference. Scammers may send fake delivery messages requesting extra shipping fees, address confirmation, or visits to unfamiliar tracking links. To stay safe, shoppers should check order and delivery updates directly through the retailer's official website or app, or the delivery company's official channels, rather than relying on links or information in unsolicited messages.

"Black Friday promotions are becoming more widespread, but advertised discounts do not always reflect genuine savings," said Simon, Market Analysis Supervisor at IPcook. "When comparing offers, consumers should consider historical prices, final purchase costs, and retailer credibility. As promotions spread rapidly across multiple channels, verifying the source of a deal and the authenticity of a shopping website is just as important as finding a competitive price."

About IPcook

IPcook specializes in providing ethically sourced residential, unlimited residential, ISP, and datacenter proxies. Its infrastructure is designed for seamless browsing, secure data scraping, and unrestricted access to geo-restricted content. The service focuses on affordability without compromising quality, perfect for individuals and small or medium-sized teams.

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IPcook Warns of Rising Online Shopping Fraud Ahead of Black Friday News Provided By ApexWire Global November 20, 2026, 06:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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