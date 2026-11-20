MENAFN - Live Mint) The Delhi High Court (HC) on Thursday sought responses from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bureau of Immigration, and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) after Tina Ambani, wife of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani and a former Bollywood actor, filed a petition seeking disclosure of any existing look-out circular (LOC) against her.

According to LiveLaw, Justice Mini Pushkarna issued notice to the government agencies, with the ED and SFIO responding that they would file responses.

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Ambani has approached the court as she plans to travel to Thailand, the UAE, Oman and Bhutan to meet friends and family from December 10.

Her counsel told the court that there were no pending summonses from either the ED or the SFIO. However, she wanted the agencies to clarify whether any LOC had been issued against her before she undertakes the planned travel.

Appearing for Ambani, advocate Arshdeep Singh Khurana said, "Two agencies had summoned me, the SFIO and ED. There are no pending summons now, and they have not called me. I wish to travel from December 10 to visit my family. This is a disclosure petition seeking that if there is an LOC, they may tell me, and if there is no LOC, then it may come on record," Bar and Bench reported.

In her petition, Ambani expressed apprehension that the SFIO may have sought an LOC against her as part of its investigation into Reliance Group companies, or that the ED may have issued one in connection with its money-laundering probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA ).

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She stated that the SFIO had issued her a summons on July 20, 2026, under Section 217 of the Companies Act, 2013. The ED, meanwhile, had issued two summonses to her in February under Section 50 of the PMLA.

Ambani told the court that she had responded to the ED's summonses through written communications dated February 16 and 20. She also replied to the SFIO's summons through her lawyers on July 29. Subsequently, in a letter dated October 5, she offered to appear before the agency in person on October 29 or 30. However, according to her petition, the SFIO neither scheduled her appearance nor issued another summons.

She further stated that she had written to the Bureau of Immigration on August 28, seeking confirmation of whether an LOC had been issued against her. A copy of the representation was also sent to the SFIO, but she allegedly received no response from the authorities.

Ambani argued that being kept unaware of the existence of an LOC, if one had been issued, would prevent her from challenging the restriction. Her petition states, "The continued subsistence of an LOC against a person who is not even permitted to know of it, and the refusal to disclose even its existence, renders illusory the remedy available in law against an LOC, offends the principles of natural justice, and violates the Petitioner's fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India.”

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The investigations concern loans exceeding ₹40,000 crore obtained by companies belonging to the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group from a consortium of public and private sector banks. Investigators suspect that a substantial portion of the borrowed funds was diverted through complex financial transactions, dealings with related entities and inter-corporate transfers, instead of being used for the purposes for which the loans were sanctioned.

As part of its money-laundering investigation, the ED summoned Tina Ambani twice in February for questioning. The agency is understood to be examining a suspected financial trail linked to the purchase of a luxury condominium in Manhattan, New York.

Separately, the SFIO also summoned her earlier this year in connection with its investigation into the affairs of Reliance Group companies.