MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) Any attempt to make Basavanna and the ideological tradition of Lingayat irrelevant will not only fail but will also not be tolerated by conscious Kannadigas, Home, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge said on Friday, strongly condemning the alleged derogatory portrayal of the 12th-century social reformer in the controversial book 'Basava Mantapa'.

In a statement, Kharge said he could not tolerate the alleged insult to Basavanna, who had enlightened the world through an ideological revolution, particularly as someone belonging to the land of Kalyana and the Sharana tradition.

He said Basavanna, after Buddha, had shown the world the ideals of an egalitarian society and a model of democracy. Basavanna remained an identity of Karnataka and a matter of pride for Kannadigas, he added.

Referring to the principles of knowledge, dignity of labour (Kayaka), sharing (Dasoha) and equality propagated by Basavanna, Kharge said they continued to serve as a guiding light for society.

He noted that Basavanna's teachings had been respected by eminent personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and said the state government was also following the path shown by the social reformer.

The minister expressed concern over what he described as systematic attempts to distort the Basava tradition, insult the social reformer and make his contributions irrelevant.

He said efforts to undermine the ideological legacy of the Lingayat tradition and Basavanna would not succeed and would not be accepted by the people of Karnataka.

Quoting a verse by 12th-century poet and philosopher Akka Mahadevi, which describes Basavanna as a timeless and universal figure, Kharge highlighted the significance of his teachings and contribution to society.

He further said the State Cabinet had decided to seize the book 'Basava Mantapa', authored by Ravi Hanj, for allegedly insulting Basavanna and the Lingayat tradition.

The government would not tolerate any act of insulting eminent personalities who had made significant contributions to society and the state, he asserted.

It can be noted that the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday held a detailed discussion on the alleged derogatory remarks made against 12th-century social reformer Basavanna in the book titled 'Basava Mantapa' and decided to initiate legal action against its author Ravi Hanj, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara said.

The book 'Basava Mantapa – Veerashaiva/Lingayat Satyadarshana' has triggered a major controversy in Karnataka, with Lingayat and Veerashaiva community members strongly objecting to its contents and alleged derogatory remarks against 12th-century social reformer Basavanna.

Basavaraju A.P., National Secretary of the Jagathika Lingayat Mahasabha and General Secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, along with members of the Basava Samithi, had lodged a formal complaint at the High Grounds Police Station against Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Ravi Hanj over his allegedly derogatory and objectionable statements and writings about Jagajyothi Vishwaguru Basavanna.

As a mark of protest, they also burnt his book and demanded appropriate legal action against him. Strongly condemning attempts to insult or undermine Basavanna's dignity, teachings and legacy, Basavaraju urged the authorities to examine the complaint and initiate appropriate action in accordance with the law.