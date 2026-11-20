MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Indian businesses are increasingly investing in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital models, evolving their operating models to drive trade growth and build resilience despite rising costs and ongoing global trade uncertainties, a report said on Friday.

The report from HSBC India said that 81 per cent of Indian businesses expect technology investments to boost demand for their products and services, compared with 70 per cent globally.

Technology-related spending was mentioned as a key cost factor, with 52 per cent of respondents citing investments in technology and IT infrastructure and 46 per cent pointing to AI-related investments, both higher than the global average of 36 per cent, it added.

93 per cent of Indian businesses have deployed AI in at least one trade function, compared with 85 per cent globally, while 94 per cent have adopted or planned to adopt AI tools.

Nearly 71 per cent purchased or customised third-party AI solutions, compared with 60 per cent globally.

“Businesses are also applying AI across a number of trade functions, from customer service and sales support to compliance and supply chain monitoring, either with a person in the loop or through AI agents operating autonomously end to end,” the report said.

“Indian businesses are showing resilience as they invest in technology while managing a changing cost environment. AI is becoming part of a broader transformation across trade operations, helping businesses adapt their models and pursue growth,” said Mohit Aggarwal, MD & Head of Global Trade Solutions, India and South Asia, HSBC.

Meanwhile, diversification, supply chain changes and stronger financing strategies remain important to building resilience and protecting cash flow, Aggarwal added.

Despite trade-related uncertainties, confidence remains high. Nearly 89 per cent of Indian businesses expect to grow international trade over the next two years, compared with 86 per cent globally.

Among them, 57 per cent described themselves as "very confident", significantly higher than the global average of 39 per cent.

Nearly 99.5 per cent of Indian businesses surveyed use at least one FTA, compared with 95 per cent globally. However, 97 per cent report barriers to making greater use of FTAs, versus 92 per cent globally.

-IANS

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