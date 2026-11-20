On 19 November, the European Union and the Federal Republic of Somalia held a Senior Officials' Meeting on Somalia's security transition in Brussels.

The meeting provided an opportunity for Somalia to present its vision and options for the country's security transition. It further enabled regional and international partners to exchange views on coordination and future engagement in Somalia's security framework. The discussions also informed preparations ahead of the renewal of the AUSSOM mandate by the United Nations Security Council in December 2026.

The European Union recalled its longstanding partnership with Somalia and its continued commitment to peace, stability and security in the country, including a Somali-owned security transition.

Participants agreed on the importance of maintaining close coordination in the period ahead. To this end, they underlined the need to continue technical and political consultations, with a view to reaching a common understanding on the way forward. They also noted the importance of advancing an inclusive political settlement, recognising that a sustainable security architecture is best underpinned by broader political agreement.

The meeting, co-chaired by the EEAS Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Olof Skoog, and the Chief of Staff of the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Abdihakim Mohamed Yusuf, opened with the participation of the Minister of Defence of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, and the EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, Annette Weber. The event brought together senior representatives from Somalia's security partners, including the United Nations, the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and most of its troop-contributing countries (Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda), EU Member States, as well as Egypt, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of European Union External Action: The Diplomatic Service of the European Union.