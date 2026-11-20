(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold prices in India continued their downward slide on Friday, November 20, 2026, extending their losing streak to five consecutive trading sessions. The precious metal has witnessed a cumulative decline of Rs 12,050 per 10 grams of 24-carat gold in just five days, offering some relief to jewellery buyers amid the ongoing wedding season. The latest correction comes after gold touched record-high levels earlier this year. The 24-carat gold rate is now nearly 30% below its January peak of around Rs 1,78,850 per 10 grams. Internationally, spot gold has also slipped below the $3,500-per-ounce mark, recording a weekly decline of more than 9%. On Friday, domestic gold prices recorded another sharp fall. The 24-carat rate declined by Rs 5,120 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold dropped by Rs 4,700. The 18-carat rate also witnessed a reduction of Rs 3,840 per 10 grams. Also Read:Gold, Silver Prices Today, November 20: Gold Falls Sharply, Silver Dips; Check Rates In Your City Gold And Silver Rates Today, November 20: Latest Prices

Precious Metal Today's Rate Decline 24K Gold (10g) Rs 1,25,570 Rs 5,120 22K Gold (10g) Rs 1,15,100 Rs 4,700 18K Gold (10g) Rs 94,180 Rs 3,840 Silver (1kg) Rs 1,75,000 Rs 5,000

The cumulative Rs 12,050 decline in 24K gold over five days should not be confused with Friday's single-day fall of Rs 5,120.

Why Are Gold And Silver Prices Falling?

The ongoing decline in precious metal prices is largely linked to a stronger US dollar, rising Treasury yields and expectations of tighter monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve.

According to Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research at Kotak Neo, gold fell more than 3% to its lowest level since September 2025, while silver also witnessed heavy selling pressure. She attributed the decline to the stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields following the release of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.

The minutes of the Fed's October meeting indicated that policymakers remained focused on bringing inflation back to the 2% target. Expectations of further monetary tightening have consequently weighed on investor sentiment towards precious metals.

Chainwala also cautioned that gold and silver could remain under pressure in the near term as investors await further comments from US Federal Reserve officials. Any indication that interest rates could remain elevated for longer may support the dollar and bond yields, limiting the possibility of a sustained recovery in bullion prices.

MCX Gold And Silver Prices Today On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), both precious metals witnessed significant selling pressure on Friday.

Gold futures for December 4 delivery were trading at Rs 1,21,983 per 10 grams, down 4.29% from the previous close. Silver futures for the same delivery date declined 5.99% to Rs 1,48,050 per kilogram.

Internationally, gold prices moved towards $3,500 per ounce, while silver approached $42 per ounce. Both metals were heading towards substantial weekly losses.

Also Read:Gold, Silver Plunge Further Amid Fed Rate Hike Concerns: Buy The Dip Or Brace For More Pain?

Should You Buy Gold During The Price Crash?

The sharp correction could offer some relief to jewellery buyers, particularly those planning purchases during the ongoing wedding season. Consumers who had postponed buying gold because of elevated prices may find the lower rates worth monitoring.

However, market volatility remains high, and further price movements will depend on global economic developments, US monetary policy and currency fluctuations.

Buyers should also remember that the quoted bullion prices do not represent the final cost of jewellery. Making charges, wastage charges and applicable GST can increase the purchase amount.

Investors should assess their financial goals and risk appetite rather than making purchase decisions solely based on a sudden price decline.