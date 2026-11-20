(MENAFN- Straits Research) Solar Inverter Market Size & Share Analysis The global solar inverter market size was valued at USD 21.30 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 22.82 billion in 2026 to USD 39.56 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period (2026-2034). Asia Pacific dominated the solar inverter market with a share of 57.6% in 2025. Solar inverters are power conversion units that regulate the electricity produced by photovoltaic modules and make it suitable for household appliances, commercial machinery, and electricity networks. They comprise string inverters, central inverters, and module level power electronics, which support solar array performance, power output optimization, voltage regulation, and connection with distributed energy systems. The solar inverter market demand is driven by the installation of rooftop solar systems, high deployment of utility-scale solar power projects, and an emphasis on grid integration of renewable energy sources. Manufacturers are developing advanced hybrid solar inverters and grid-tied inverters with improved energy conversion efficiency, smart monitoring, and battery storage compatibility, contributing to the solar inverter market growth. Solar Inverter Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 21.30 Billion2026 Market Size USD 22.82 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 39.56 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 7.12%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Asia Pacific North America Market Share (2025) 57.6% Fastest-growing Region Latin America Latin America CAGR (2026-2034) 9.5%Segment Insights By Inverter Architecture Leading Segment String Inverters Market Share in 2025 51.5% By Grid Configuration Fastest-growing Segment Off-Grid CAGR 8.65% (2026-2034) By Power Rating Leading Segment ≤10 kW Market Share in 2025 22.5% By Installation Configuration Fastest-growing Segment Floating CAGR 12.85% (2026-2034) By Application Leading Segment Utility Scale Market Share in 2025 40.7% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Grid Forming Inverters Enable Solar Plants to Support Weak and Unstable Power Grids The solar inverter market analysis shows a shift toward grid-forming inverters, which regulate voltage and frequency to stabilize power grids with high solar and renewable energy penetration. WattPower's 506KTL grid-forming string inverter, launched in India, offers 420 kW capacity, virtual inertia, power oscillation damping, and black-start capability for utility scale solar plants. 02 Bidirectional Inverters Enable Vehicle to Grid and Vehicle to Home Energy Transfer Inverter manufacturers are advancing bidirectional power conversion systems that transfer electricity between solar installations, batteries, electric vehicles, and the grid. Hoymiles' HiOne-22VD-G3 bidirectional DC charger offers 22 kW capacity and 97% peak efficiency, supporting vehicle to home and vehicle to grid applications. This expands the use of hybrid solar inverters and solar power inverters in integrated energy systems. 01 The solar inverter market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by the expansion of solar inverter manufacturing facilities, development of advanced string and hybrid inverters, adoption of smart power conversion technologies, and rising demand for grid connected and off grid solar energy systems. 02 Key Investment and Funding Activities in Solar Inverter Market, 2026

Company Value (USD) Details Failte Energy Sigenergy JV USD 250 million In October 2026, the joint venture between India's Failte Energy and China's Sigenergy announced plans for an initial investment to establish inverter and battery energy storage manufacturing facilities in India. The project will begin with an inverter plant, followed by a battery storage facility and an R&D centre. Zenergize Technologies USD 4 million In September 2026, Zenergize raised USD 4 million in a Pre-Series A round led by Giraffe Studios. The funding will support manufacturing expansion, engineering and R&D, and the development of its silicon carbide based solar inverter, hybrid inverter, and battery storage inverter platforms.

Solar Inverter Market Dynamics 01

Demand for Renewable Energy Integration Drives Market

Expansion of renewable energy installations increases the need for advanced inverters that maintain grid stability under variable power generation conditions. The adoption of advanced photovoltaic inverter systems with grid support capabilities is strengthening demand for reliable solar inverter solutions, contributing to the solar inverter market growth.

02

Commercial Battery Storage Boosts Hybrid Inverter Demand

Commercial and industrial facilities are integrating battery energy storage with solar installations to manage electricity consumption, maintain backup power, and improve energy utilization. Hybrid solar inverters enable coordinated operation of photovoltaic panels, battery storage, and grid connections through a single solar power inverter system. The growing deployment of integrated solar inverter systems and advanced solar inverter technology is supporting demand for hybrid inverter products across commercial energy applications.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Solar Inverter Market

Drivers Market Impact Grid Forming Inverters Support Renewable Energy Integration Boosts demand for solar inverter technology that improves grid stability. Commercial Battery Storage Boosts Hybrid Inverter Demand Increases adoption of hybrid solar inverter systems in commercial facilities. Solar Farm Repowering Boosts Advanced Inverter Demand Creates replacement demand for advanced solar inverter systems. Industrial Rooftop Solar Boosts Grid-Tied Inverter Demand Supports demand for grid-tied inverters in industrial facilities. Solar EV Charging Boosts Integrated Inverter Demand Increases demand for integrated solar power inverter solutions for EV charging.

01

Specialized Component Shortages Disrupt Solar Inverter Manufacturing

Production of solar inverters depends on specialized semiconductors, IGBTs, and power transistors. Limited availability of these components disrupt procurement and raise manufacturing costs. Supply delays affect order fulfillment and the availability of solar inverter equipment. Manufacturers also struggle to maintain consistent production schedules.

02

Complex Certification Delays Solar Inverter Product Launches

Solar inverter manufacturers must comply with different safety standards and grid requirements across countries. These regulations often require additional product testing and design modifications. Compliance increases development costs and extends product approval timelines. These challenges delay market entry for new solar inverter products.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Solar Inverter Market

Restraints Market Impact Specialized Component Shortages Disrupt Solar Inverter Manufacturing Delays production and increases component procurement costs. High Warranty Replacement Costs Pressure Solar Inverter Manufacturer Margins Raises after sales expenses and reduces manufacturer profitability. Complex Certification Delays Solar Inverter Product Launches Increases testing costs and delays product launches. Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities in Connected Inverter Platforms Increase Operational Risks Raises security risks and limits adoption of connected inverter platforms. Thermal Stress and Inadequate Cooling Reduce Solar Inverter Equipment Lifespan Accelerates component degradation and increases maintenance costs.

01

Solar Inverter Applications in Agricultural Cold Storage and Irrigation Infrastructure Expand Market Potential

Solar inverter manufacturers target agricultural cooperatives, cold storage operators, and farm infrastructure developers. Specialized solar inverter systems power refrigeration units, grain storage, irrigation pumps, and farm automation equipment in remote areas. Revenue opportunities include application specific inverters, customized installation packages, and partnerships with agricultural equipment suppliers.

02

Inverter Solutions for Solar Powered Desalination and Water Pumping Facilities Create New Revenue Opportunities

Water infrastructure developers, municipal authorities, and industrial water suppliers offer new customer segments for solar inverter manufacturers. Specialized photovoltaic inverter systems support variable speed pumps, water purification equipment, and desalination machinery in remote facilities. Revenue opportunities include customized solar inverter solutions, project based equipment supply, and long term maintenance contracts.

Solar Inverter Market Segmentaion AnalysisBy Inverter Architecture

String inverters accounted for 51.5% of the solar inverter market in 2025, supported by their cost efficiency, flexible system design, and widespread use in residential and commercial grid tied solar inverter systems.

During the forecast period, the microinverter segment is projected to register a CAGR of 10.45%, fueled by the adoption of module level power optimization, improved system monitoring, and flexible solar inverter solutions for residential rooftop installations.

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By Grid Configuration

A CAGR of 8.65% is projected for the off-grid segment between 2026 and 2034, driven by rising demand for independent solar power inverter systems in remote areas with limited or unreliable grid access.

Grid connected segment is estimated to register a growth rate of 7.05% between 2026 and 2034, supported by expanding grid-tied solar installations and demand for reliable solar inverter systems that enable efficient renewable electricity integration into utility networks.

By Power Rating

By power rating, ≤10 kW solar inverters accounted for 22.5% of the solar inverter market in 2025, supported by their widespread use in residential rooftop installations and small scale solar power systems.

>10–50 kW segment is expected to achieve a CAGR of 7.95% between 2026 and 2034, driven by increasing adoption of solar inverter systems across commercial rooftops, industrial facilities, and medium sized solar installations.

By Installation Configuration

Rooftop installations accounted for 48.5% of the solar inverter market in 2025, supported by growing deployment of distributed solar power systems across residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.

Between 2026 and 2034, floating solar installations are projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.85%, driven by demand for land efficient solar deployment and the use of water bodies for utility scale photovoltaic projects.

By Application

Utility scale installations held a 40.7% share of the solar inverter market in 2025, reflecting the extensive use of high capacity solar inverter systems in large solar farms and grid connected renewable power projects.

A growth rate of 8.45% is projected for the residential segment between 2026 and 2034, supported by rising rooftop solar adoption and household demand for reliable solar inverter solutions that improve energy independence and reduce grid electricity costs.

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Solar Inverter Market Regional AnalysisAsia Pacific Solar Inverter Market

The Asia Pacific solar inverter market accounted for a dominant share of 57.60% in 2025.

Japan Solar Inverter Market

Japan's residential solar market is creating demand for compact solar inverter solutions suited to limited rooftop space. Enphase Energy established its Japanese subsidiary in Tokyo to strengthen local customer relationships and expand its sales network for IQ8 microinverters. This expansion supports wider access to module level PV inverter technology, addressing complex rooftop layouts and strengthening demand for microinverters and grid-tied solar inverter systems across residential applications.

China Solar Inverter Market

Launch of new high capacity inverter products is expanding China's commercial and utility scale solar technology portfolio. Sigenergy introduced a 166 kW commercial and industrial photovoltaic inverter at its Nantong Smart Energy Center in Jiangsu, alongside utility scale inverter solutions. The development strengthens domestic solar inverter manufacturing and improves the availability of high power photovoltaic inverters, grid tied inverter systems, and integrated solar inverter solutions for large solar installations.

India Solar Inverter Market

India's expanding rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana are supporting demand for efficient and storage compatible solar inverter systems. At the Renewable Energy India Expo, Polycab India launched a hybrid inverter and battery pack, expanding its portfolio beyond grid tied inverters and strengthening its position in domestic solar inverter manufacturing. The move supports wider availability of hybrid solar inverters, PV inverter products, and integrated solar inverter solutions for residential, commercial, and utility scale applications.

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Latin America Solar Inverter Market

The Latin America solar inverter market will expand at a CAGR of 9.50%, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.

Brazil Solar Inverter Market

Brazil's distributed generation framework under Lei 14.300 supports demand for self consumption focused solar inverter solutions. At Intersolar South America, HYXI introduced 1,875 W and 2,500 W microinverters alongside its 2–10.5 kW Ecosavvy string inverter series, designed to maintain full output at temperatures up to 50°C. These product additions suit Brazil's varied rooftop installations and hot climate, strengthening demand for microinverters, grid-tied inverters, and advanced PV inverter systems.

Mexico Solar Inverter Market

Mexico's need for reliable power infrastructure supports the adoption of solar plus storage systems. Huawei introduced its FusionSolar 9.0 platform in Mexico, featuring the SUN2000-506KTL inverter and 6.2 MWh LUTERRA-6261 battery system. Its AI-based monitoring and grid response capabilities improve fault detection, energy management, and operational reliability, supporting demand for high capacity PV inverters, solar inverter software, and storage compatible solar inverter systems across commercial and utility scale applications.

North America Solar Inverter Market

North America's solar inverter market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period.

U.S. Solar Inverter Market

The US solar inverter market is placing greater emphasis on domestic manufacturing and modular power conversion technology for utility scale solar projects. 2026, Siemens introduced its US assembled WATTBLOC 500 string inverter platform, with power ratings of up to 500 kVA and efficiency of up to 99.2%. Its modular architecture allows individual inverter units to be serviced without interrupting the entire system, supporting higher plant availability and strengthening demand for advanced PV inverters, grid tied inverter systems, and utility scale solar inverter solutions.

Canada Solar Inverter Market

Residential energy storage is creating new demand for integrated solar inverter systems in Canada. Hoymiles introduced its HiOne all-in-one residential energy storage system in the Canadian market, combining an inverter, battery storage, and energy management capabilities. The integrated design supports solar power conversion, backup electricity, and improved household energy management, thereby expanding demand for hybrid solar inverters, PV inverter products, and advanced solar inverter solutions across residential applications.

Europe Solar Inverter Market

Europe's solar inverter market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period.

U.K. Solar Inverter Market

The UK solar inverter market is supported by the expansion of residential, commercial, and utility scale solar installations. Sungrow partnered with Solen Energy to expand the distribution of its solar inverters across the UK, covering residential, commercial, and utility scale applications. This collaboration improves access to PV inverter products and technical support, supporting wider adoption of advanced solar inverter solutions across the country.

Germany Solar Inverter Market

Germany's growing adoption of rooftop solar systems and residential battery storage is supporting demand for advanced solar inverter technology. SolarEdge launched its Nexis residential solar and storage system in Germany, featuring a three phase PV inverter of up to 20 kW, modular battery storage, and full home backup capabilities. The integration of solar generation, storage, and energy management increases demand for hybrid solar inverters, grid tied inverter systems, and integrated solar inverter solutions for residential applications.

Middle East & Africa Solar Inverter Market

The Middle East & Africa solar inverter market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period.

UAE Solar Inverter Market

Dubai's solar inverter market benefits from the continued expansion of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, where DEWA is implementing its sixth phase with 1,800 MW of photovoltaic capacity. This capacity addition supports demand for utility scale solar inverters and grid connected power conversion systems.

South Africa Solar Inverter Market

South Africa's solar inverter demand is supported by hybrid renewable energy projects. TotalEnergies and its partners inaugurated the 216 MW Hydra solar project, integrated with 500 MWh of battery storage. The system will supply 75 MW of dispatchable renewable electricity to the national grid, supporting demand for solar inverters and battery integrated power conversion systems.

Competitive Landscape

The solar inverter market competitive landscape includes solar power conversion technology manufacturers, renewable energy equipment providers, and smart energy management solution companies. Key players such as Huawei Technologies, Sungrow Power Supply, SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies and Enphase Energy, are estimated to account for 40–50% of the global solar inverter market share.

Established players compete through inverter efficiency, power conversion performance, grid compatibility, product reliability, smart monitoring capabilities, and energy management technologies. Emerging players in the solar inverter market ecosystem focus on hybrid inverters, battery-integrated solutions, AI-enabled energy monitoring, grid-forming capabilities, and advanced microinverter technologies.

String Inverters Central Inverters Microinverters

Grid-Connected Off-Grid

≤10 kW >10–50 kW >50–250 kW >250 kW–1 MW >1–5 MW >5 MW

Rooftop Ground-Mounted Floating

Residential Commercial and Industrial Utility Scale

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Solar Inverter Market Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. SMA Solar Technology AG SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Enphase Energy, Inc. Fronius International GmbH Ginlong Technologies Co., Ltd. GoodWe Technologies Co., Ltd. Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Power Electronics S.L. TMEIC Corporation Delta Electronics, Inc. Schneider Electric SE Ingeteam S.A. KSTAR Science and Technology Co., Ltd. Chint Group Corporation Hitachi Energy Ltd Industry Developments November 2026 Oriana Inverters Technology launched its Made in India solar inverter and energy storage portfolio at Renewable Energy India Expo 2026. October 2026 Polycab India launched a new hybrid solar inverter and battery pack at Renewable Energy India Expo 2026. The company also showcased residential, commercial, industrial and utility-grade solar inverter products, alongside solar cables and balance-of-system equipment. September 2026 Servotech Renewable Power System introduced three new products at its Navaarambh 2026 event: SPARKLE PRO IP54 Hybrid Solar Inverter, SPARKLE ELITE IP65 Hybrid Solar Inverter and Smart Micro Grid Inverter ScopeSegmentation By Inverter Architecture 3By Grid Configuration 2By Power Rating 6By Installation Configuration 3By Application 3Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. · Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. · SMA Solar Technology AG · SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. · Enphase Energy, Inc.Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The solar inverters market size is valued at USD 22.82 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 39.56 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 57.6% in 2025. The top players in this market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Sungrow Power Supply Co., SMA Solar Technology AG. The solar inverters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.