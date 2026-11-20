MENAFN - Straits Research) Animal Disinfectants Market Size And Growth Analysis

The global animal disinfectants market size was valued at USD 3.01 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 3.19 billion in 2026 to USD 5.03 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the animal disinfectants market with a share of 34.5% in 2025.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) defines disinfectants as antimicrobial products designed to destroy or inactivate microorganisms on inanimate surfaces. Animal disinfectants are specialized formulations used to control bacteria, viruses, and fungi in animal housing, farms, veterinary clinics, and livestock facilities to maintain hygiene and prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Animal Disinfectants Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 3.01 Billion2026 Market Size USD 3.19 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 5.03 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 5.88%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 34.5% North America Market Value (2025) USD 1.04 Billion Fastest-growing Region Europe Europe Market CAGR (2026–2034) 7.7%Segment Insights By Type Leading Segment Quaternary Compounds Market Share in 2025By Form Fastest-growing Segment Liquid CAGR (2026–2034)By Application Leading Segment Poultry Market Share in 2025

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Animal Disinfectants Market SegmentationBy Type

Quaternary compounds dominated the type segment with a share of 21.7% in 2025. This dominance is led by their broad-spectrum antimicrobial properties, effectiveness against bacteria and viruses, and extensive use in livestock housing, poultry farms, and animal care facilities.

Lactic acid is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, driven by increasing use of organic acid-based disinfectants, growing focus on animal hygiene, and rising demand for effective antimicrobial solutions in livestock farming.

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By Form

Liquid disinfectants dominated the form segment with a share of 68.4% in 2025, owing to their ease of application, convenient dilution, and extensive use in cleaning animal housing, equipment, and livestock facilities.

During the forecast period, the liquid segment is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 7.1%, fueled by increasing demand for convenient disinfection solutions and their widespread application across animal farming facilities.

By Application

Poultry dominated the application segment with a share of 30.8% in 2025 due to the extensive use of disinfectants in poultry farms, increasing focus on farm hygiene, and the need to prevent the spread of infectious diseases among birds.

Between 2026 and 2034, the aquaculture segment is anticipated to record a growth rate of 7.8% during the forecast period, fueled by the expansion of fish farming, increasing concerns about aquatic animal diseases, and growing emphasis on biosecurity in aquaculture facilities.

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Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global animal disinfectants market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. The increased animal output in the United States for meat consumption will drive product utilization. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United States, meat output in North America will reach 138.8 million tons in 2022.

The increased demand for meat has resulted in increased industrial animal production. A surge in infections due to a high livestock population on farms is predicted to drive demand for animal disinfectants to prevent disease transmission in the animals. According to 2021 data from The Animal Nutrition Association of Canada (ANAC), 470 commercial mills across the country supply around 19.3 million tons of feed, making Canada the other major player in the region.

Additionally, in 2021, the country's cattle used around 28.9 million tonnes of feed (excluding forages). Swine, beef cattle, dairy cattle, and poultry are predicted to consume 96.5% of total feed. As a result, disease outbreaks like avian influenza and porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS) can have a significant economic impact on the animal farming business. The expense of disease prevention methods, such as the usage of disinfectants, is a major influencing element in market growth.

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Europe Animal Disinfectants Market Trend

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. This is a result of growing concerns about the conditions of poultry farms due to intensive production tactics. Rising government efforts to avoid animal diseases also drive income growth in this sector. DEFRA, for example, has developed recommendations for on-farm chicken welfare, encompassing poultry feed and water, poultry housing design, and the poultry disinfection technique.

Furthermore, the German animal disinfectants industry had the biggest market share, while the UK was the European region's fastest-growing market. A strong regulatory structure influences the European market. Market participants must follow regulations established by organizations such as the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

Asia-Pacific Animal Disinfectants Market Trend

The Asia-Pacific market share is expected to expand during the projection period at a significant CAGR. The region's huge cattle population is the primary engine of the market. Consumer desire for high-quality, clean meat drives up demand for animal disinfectants. Customers also choose beef products with high nutritional value that provide health benefits and tasty flavors.

The increased desire for preventative actions, such as biosecurity measures, is a primary driver of demand for animal disinfectants. These methods benefit both animal health and farmer profitability. These variables contribute to the region's market share. Australia, Pakistan, China, and Japan were the major Asian beef exporters in 2021, adding to the market's revenue growth. Furthermore, China's animal disinfectants industry had the greatest market share, while India's was the Asia-Pacific region's fastest-growing market.

By Type 7 Iodine Lactic Acid Hydrogen Peroxide Phenolic Acids Quaternary Compounds Chlorine Others By Form 2 Powder Liquid By Application 6 Poultry Swine Dairy Animals Equine Aquaculture Others Geographies Covered North America 2 U.S. Canada Europe 8 U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux APAC 8 China Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Taiwan South East Asia Middle East and Africa 6 UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria LATAM 5 Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Competitive Coverage Evonik Industries · Zoetis Inc. · Virox Animal Health · CID Lines · Theseo Group Research Deliverables Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic Objectives Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The animal disinfectants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period of 2026 2034. The leading companies in this market are Evonik Industries, Zoetis Inc., Virox Animal Health, CID Lines, Theseo Group. North America dominated the market with a share of 34.5% in 2025. The animal disinfectants market size is valued at USD 3.19 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 5.03 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period 2026-2034.

List of Key and Emerging Players in Animal Disinfectants Market Evonik Industries Zoetis Inc. Virox Animal Health