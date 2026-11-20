MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as Director of Cricket by GMR Sports. In this role, Jayawardene will oversee cricket operations of Delhi Capitals franchise in the Women's Premier League (WPL), Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 and Southern Brave in The Hundred.

Jayawardene will be responsible for team strategy, talent identification and the development of players and coaching staff. The appointment gives DC a heavyweight figure as they aim to finally win the WPL title.

The franchise, one of the five founding WPL teams in 2023, has reached the final in all four editions of the tournament so far but finished runners-up each time.“Delhi Capitals has a strong identity and an exciting vision for the future of women's cricket. I am delighted to take on the role of Director of Cricket for the WPL team.

“The competition has enormous potential to shape the future of the women's game, and I look forward to working with an established group of talented players and an experienced support team.

“My focus will be on building on the team's existing strengths, bringing greater consistency to performances and ensuring we continue to evolve and compete for the title. I am excited about what we can achieve together,” Jayawardene said in a statement on Saturday.

Jayawardene recently left his role as head coach of Mumbai Indians, whom he coached to three IPL titles. From 2022–2024, Jayawardene was also MI's Global Head of Performance, where he oversaw cricketing operations across franchise teams in different leagues. DC was the last team Jayawardene represented as a player in the IPL in 2012 and 2013 seasons and even captained them.

Across the GMR Sports cricket teams portfolio, Jayawardene will give strategic direction on cricketing operations, talent identification, player development and performance management and work closely with the leadership, head coaches and cricket management teams at each franchise.

He will also work with Giles White, Hampshire's Director of Cricket, to share knowledge, expertise and best practices across the group's teams. One of the finest batters of his generation, Jayawardene played 149 Tests and 448 ODIs for Sri Lanka, scoring 11,814 and 12,650 runs respectively. He captained his country and was part of the side that won the 2014 Men's T20 World Cup.

He takes over from former India cricketer Venugopal Rao, who left the organisation after a stint of over four years. Under Rao, Dubai Capitals won the ILT20 title in 2025.“I am delighted to be joining GMR Sports at an exciting stage in its journey. The organisation has built an interesting and diverse portfolio of cricket properties across different markets, each with its own identity, opportunities and ambitions.

“I look forward to working closely with the teams at Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League, Dubai Capitals and Southern Brave, as well as the wider Hampshire cricketing team.

“My focus will be on developing talent, strengthening performance structures and building an environment that enables players and teams to compete consistently at the highest level. I look forward to contributing to the long-term vision of GMR Sports while respecting the individual identities and cultures of each team.”

Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Chairman of GMR Sports and DC co-owner, said the appointment was part of the franchise's push to become a title-winning side.“Delhi Capitals has been at the forefront of the Women's Premier League journey, and our ambition has always been to build a team that sets high standards both on and off the field.

“As women's cricket continues to grow, we see an exciting opportunity to further strengthen our cricketing approach, build on the foundations already established and create a team that consistently challenges for the title.

“Mahela's appointment brings an added dimension of experience and strategic leadership to the women's setup. His understanding of the modern game and experience in building competitive teams will be valuable in taking Delhi Capitals Women to the next level. We look forward to seeing his contribution as we continue to pursue our ambition of establishing Delhi Capitals as one of the leading teams in women's franchise cricket.”

On the group-wide role, Grandhi added,“Cricket is a cornerstone of GMR Sports' global portfolio, and as we continue to expand our presence across international markets, strengthening our cricketing leadership remains a key priority. Mahela's appointment is an important step in that direction.

“Having previously captained the Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals), Mahela is familiar with our organisation and its cricketing journey. His deep understanding of the game, international experience and proven track record in building successful teams make him an outstanding addition to our organisation.

“Our vision is to build a connected cricketing ecosystem where expertise, knowledge and best practices are shared across franchises, while respecting the unique identity and ambitions of each team. Mahela will play a pivotal role in advancing this vision, and we are delighted to welcome him back to GMR Sports.”

Parth Jindal, Chairman and DC co-owner, and founder of JSW Sports, said,“Mahela is one of the finest cricketing minds in the game, and his record as a player, captain and coach speaks for itself. We are delighted to welcome him to the DC family and look forward to the experience and perspective he brings to the group.”

Delhi Capitals CEO Sunil Gupta said,“Mahela's appointment is a significant step forward in our ambition to build a world-class women's cricket team and establish a sustained culture of excellence at Delhi Capitals.

“His proven track record of building winning teams, coupled with his deep understanding of the game and ability to develop talent, makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership.

“We believe his vision, experience and leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping the next chapter of our WPL journey and building a team that consistently competes at the highest level.”

GMR Sports CEO Ankit Baldi said,“Mahela brings a rare combination of cricketing excellence, leadership and an understanding of what it takes to build successful teams. His experience across international cricket and franchise environments will be invaluable as we continue to raise the bar across our cricketing properties. We are delighted to welcome him to the GMR family."