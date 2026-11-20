MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan has reached an agreement to hold International Dialogue on Mountains and Climate in 2027 and 2028 within the framework of the Subsidiary Bodies of the UN climate process during negotiations at the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, the Kyrgyz president's press service reports.

As chair of the 12-nation Mountain Group under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Kyrgyzstan is advocating for greater resilience of mountain regions, the preservation of glaciers and mountain ecosystems, and expanded access to international climate finance for mountain countries.

The Kyrgyz delegation, led by the President's Special Representative for the Mountain Agenda, Dinara Kemelova, is participating in high-level events to present the positions of Kyrgyzstan and other mountain nations on key climate issues.

On November 18, Dinara Kemelova addressed the high-level segment on behalf of the Mountain Group. She emphasized that mountain regions are particularly vulnerable to climate change, noting that accelerated glacier melting and declining snow cover negatively affect water supplies, agriculture, energy production, and sustainable development, while also increasing the risk of natural disasters.

In this regard, she highlighted the need for stronger climate adaptation measures, expanded scientific research, improved glacier and cryosphere monitoring, the introduction of early warning systems, and greater access to climate finance for mountain countries.

During the conference, Dinara Kemelova also held bilateral and multilateral talks and spoke at thematic sessions addressing climate risks in mountain regions, disaster prevention, the socioeconomic impacts of climate change, climate finance, and stronger climate action. Particular attention was paid to initiatives aimed at limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

The Mountain Group held negotiations with the COP31 presidency, represented by Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum and Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen, to discuss incorporating the priorities of mountain countries into the draft final decision of the conference. The presidency acknowledged the particular vulnerability of mountain regions and the need for action, while noting that decisions are adopted by consensus among all 193 participants.

Many countries at the talks also supported the introduction of early warning systems to help reduce casualties from natural disasters, including in mountain regions. Meanwhile, negotiations on the main provisions of the COP31 final political decision are ongoing, with Kyrgyzstan and its partners pushing to include specific measures to protect mountain areas.

Kyrgyzstan is also promoting initiatives to establish a Global Center for Mountain Regions Resilience in Bishkek, create a trust fund for the preservation of Lake Issyk-Kul, and proclaim a UN Decade for Mountain Region Resilience to Climate Change.