MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) have discussed expanding industrial cooperation, developing infrastructure and preparing a new joint action plan for 2027-2030 during the fifth meeting of their Joint Working Group in Tashkent on November 19, the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade said.

The meeting was co-chaired by Daniyar Imanaliyev, EEC Minister in Charge of Integration and Macroeconomics, and Ibrokhim Ergashev, Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade. Representatives of the EEC, relevant Uzbek government agencies, EAEU member states and business communities also attended.

The parties reviewed progress under the 2024-2026 Action Plan and discussed opportunities to implement joint projects and strengthen cooperation across key economic sectors.

Particular attention was given to preparing a new cooperation plan for 2027-2030, which is expected to provide a framework for further developing trade and economic relations between Uzbekistan and EAEU member states.

The meeting also highlighted positive trends in mutual trade. Over the past four years, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and EAEU member states increased by 80%. In 2025, it grew by 16% to approximately $21 billion. The number of joint ventures involving Uzbekistan and EAEU countries reached 5,000, according to the ministry.

Uzbekistan has observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union since December 2020, which comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.