(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Basel, Switzerland. November 20, 2026, 7.00am CET



Phase 2a ENABLE study showed early bactericidal activity in all regimens evaluated over 14 days in patients with newly diagnosed drug-sensitive pulmonary tuberculosis

AlpE combined with RZE achieved early bactericidal activity comparable to standard-of-care HRZE over 14 days Findings support continued evaluation of AlpE-containing regimens

BioVersys AG (SIX: BIOV), a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacteria, announced today results from the completed 14-day Phase 2a ENABLE study of alpibectir in combination with ethionamide (AlpE) in patients with newly diagnosed drug-sensitive pulmonary tuberculosis.

AlpE combines alpibectir with the anti-tuberculosis drug ethionamide and is being advanced through a collaboration between GSK and BioVersys for pulmonary TB and TB meningitis.

The phase 2a ENABLE study (NCT06748937 ) evaluated a 45 mg dose of alpibectir, higher than previously studied, in combination with 125mg or 250mg of ethionamide. AlpE was evaluated alone and in combination with rifampicin, pyrazinamide and ethambutol (RZE), replacing isoniazid in the standard-of-care HRZE regimen. The ENABLE study is conducted by TASK as part of the European Union Innovative Health Initiative Joint Undertaking (EU IHI JU) project UNITE4TB.

All regimens displayed bactericidal activity. Early bactericidal activity was ethionamide dose-dependent, with the regimen containing 250 mg ethionamide more active than the regimen containing 125 mg ethionamide. Although not designed for formal comparison between treatment arms, the AlpE 45 mg/250 mg-RZE regimen demonstrated EBA results that were numerically similar to standard-of-care HRZE, indicating that AlpE could potentially replace isoniazid in the treatment of isoniazid-resistant TB. AlpE was generally well tolerated and showed an acceptable safety profile over 14 days in this trial.

Dr. David Barros-Aguirre, Head of Global Health Medicines R&D, GSK, and UNITE4TB Project Lead, said:“These early findings add to the growing clinical data for AlpE and support its continued evaluation as part of potential future TB regimens that could be simpler and more effective than those available today. By combining GSK's science and innovation with the expertise of BioVersys and partners across UNITE4TB, we're aiming to improve treatment options for people affected by TB.”

Dr. Marc Gitzinger, Chief Executive Officer, BioVersys, said:“The results from the Phase 2a ENABLE trial provide important clinical evidence supporting the continued development of AlpE as a potential component of future tuberculosis treatment regimens. Invaluable contributions from patients, investigators and partners made this study possible. We look forward to building on these results through the ongoing clinical programme and our continued collaboration with GSK. AlpE originated from a collaboration with Pasteur Institute Lille, BioVersys and GSK, and represents a formidable example of successful private-public partnerships to advance this important innovation into the space of global health. We are also grateful to the public funding agencies supporting this program such as EU IMI, EDCTP and others.”

Dr. Michel Pieren, Clinical Program Team Leader, BioVersys, said: "The clinical microbiology data presented at the Union Conference further strengthen our understanding of how alpibectir potentiates the activity of ethionamide and its active metabolite. These findings provide additional support for the mechanism underlying the clinical activity observed with AlpE and help inform the continued development of alpibectir-containing treatment regimens."

The results were presented at the Union World Conference on Lung Health, taking place from 17 to 20 November 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The conference programme included presentations covering the ENABLE efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetic findings, the further development of AlpE-containing regimens, and clinical data from an earlier Phase 2a study.

A separate clinical trial, STEP2C, conducted through UNITE4TB, with GSK and BioVersys supporting the clinical development of AlpE is currently evaluating the activity of AlpE-RZE during the first two months of treatment. This Phase 2b trial (NCT05807399 ) reported first-patient-first-visit in March 2026 and is conducted in six African countries under the European Union's IMI2 UNITE4TB project, with the Institute of Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine, LMU University Hospital Munich as the trial sponsor. A separate Phase 2 programme is advancing in TB meningitis, led by BioVersys.