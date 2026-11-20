MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Political reactions intensified following the death of a 13-year-old boy during the Samajwadi Party's PDA Rath Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, with BJP leaders targeting party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the incident, while the Congress and Samajwadi Party accused the ruling party of politicising the tragedy.

Akhilesh Yadav had on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the death of the minor during the party's roadshow and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Akhilesh Yadav took to social media 'X' in Hindi and said, "We are all deeply saddened by the death of an innocent person in an accident and express our heartfelt condolences to the family. We have already asked our people to meet the family and provide them with every possible assistance."

On Friday, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad urged political parties not to politicise the incident, questioning Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's conduct regarding the tragedy.

"One should not do politics over someone's death. The conduct of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in this matter was not appropriate. Death is always tragic, and it is not right to politicise it," he said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari termed the incident extremely tragic and questioned Akhilesh Yadav's response to the child's death.

"This is extremely tragic. What is even more concerning is that even after a child was crushed to death at their rally, Akhilesh Yadav was seen laughing while speaking about the incident, which reflects his lack of sensitivity. This shows that the Samajwadi Party has not changed at all. Its attitude towards social divisions and the presence of criminal elements remain the same," he alleged.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar also launched an attack on the SP, alleging that the incident reflected the party's political culture.

"This is the culture of the Samajwadi Party. They engage in criminal activities and hooliganism on the streets. The people of the state do not want such a PDA, which takes people's lives," he told IANS.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput accused BJP leaders of indulging in what he called shameful politics over the death of a child.

"The BJP leaders are making extremely insensitive and shameless statements. They are indulging in vulture-like politics over a dead child. That child could have been mine or yours. Instead of providing compensation to the family of the child who lost his life, BJP leaders are doing politics over his body. This is extremely tragic," he told IANS.

Demanding a thorough investigation, Rajput said, "Whether it was the bulldozer in the rally or outside it, the bus and the bulldozer involved in the incident must be investigated thoroughly. Strict legal action should be taken against those responsible, including the administration under whose watch a child was riding a scooter on the road."

The incident took place in the Koodaghat area of Gorakhpur during the PDA Rath Yatra led by Akhilesh Yadav. The victim, identified as Aryavardhan Singh, was a resident of Rajdhani village in Chauri Chaura. His father, Omkar Singh, is a local BJP leader.

According to the father, a bulldozer showering flower petals on the rally hit his son from behind while approaching at high speed, after Akhilesh Yadav's convoy had moved ahead. The incident has raised questions over crowd management and safety arrangements during the political event.

It also raised questions over a lax police administration where a child driving a scooter on the main road was not stopped.