MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off 100 new electric buses and inaugurated the Delhi-Hapur interstate electric bus service, saying the initiatives would improve public transport, enhance passenger safety and benefit the city's environment.

Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta said the Delhi government had been consistently increasing the number of electric buses in the public transport system over the past 18 months, fulfilling its responsibility towards residents at a time when pollution had become a major concern.

"At a time when pollution is being discussed everywhere, the Delhi government has been consistently increasing the number of electric buses in the city's public transport system over the past 18 months, fulfilling its responsibility towards the people. Today, we have added 100 more buses to Delhi's transport network," she said.

"These buses will not only improve public transport for residents but also enhance their safety and benefit the city's environment. We encourage people to switch to electric vehicles by offering subsidies and incentives for scrapping old vehicles. Delhi has introduced a major EV policy with an outlay of Rs 15,000 crore, the largest such policy in the country. We are also ensuring that the government machinery fully implements this policy," she added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the introduction of 100 new electric buses and the Delhi-Hapur interstate electric bus service marked another significant step towards expanding the national capital's public transport network and promoting clean mobility.

Speaking to IANS, Singh said the government was committed to expanding its electric bus fleet and improving last-mile connectivity.

"We are taking another successful step towards expanding our fleet of electric buses, with 100 more buses set to become operational. Our government had assured the people of Delhi, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, that we would promote electric mobility in public transport. We are also working to extend electric bus services to last-mile connectivity," he said.

Targeting the previous government over the condition of public transport, Singh alleged that connectivity had been neglected, affecting both electric bus services and facilities for women.

"The previous government had stopped connectivity, whether through electric vehicles or buses for women. The condition of transportation was worse. Now, to improve connectivity, we are arranging clean bus services between Delhi and Hapur, as well as Karnal and Panipat. We are also receiving a good response," he said.

He added that the government aimed to increase the number of buses operating on Delhi's roads, with a special focus on non-polluting vehicles.

"We want more buses to operate, and we want a large number of non-polluting buses on the roads. That is why we are expanding connectivity in Delhi," Singh told IANS.