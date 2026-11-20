MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Bulgaria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Velislava Petrova-Chamova, arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a three-day official visit.

While extending a warm welcome to Velislava Petrova-Chamova in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on X stated, "The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the longstanding and friendly India-Bulgaria relations and deepen bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors."

Later in the day, Velislava Petrova will hold a meeting with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. She will call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

On Saturday, Velislava Petrova is scheduled to hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Last month, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, and Bulgaria's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Christo Polendakov, co-chaired the India-Bulgaria Foreign Office Consultations, with both sides emphasising the early implementation of the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

"Secretary (West) Sibi George co-chaired the India-Bulgaria Foreign Office Consultations with Mr Christo Polendakov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria," the MEA posted on X.

"They reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation, including political engagements, trade and investment, science and technology, AI, space, defence and people-to-people ties," it added.

The two sides pitched for an early rollout of the trade pact between India and the 27-nation Bloc.

"Both sides emphasised the early implementation of the India-EU FTA, which would contribute to further strengthening of economic ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA posted on X.

India and Bulgaria share longstanding, warm and friendly ties. People-to-people contacts and cultural links between the two countries predate the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1954, and there are traces of contacts between the peoples of the two countries as early as the 8th Century AD, according to the MEA statement.

In the past six decades, India and Bulgaria have developed a close, cordial and multi-dimensional relationship. The multi-faceted relationship has flourished based on continuity and mutual understanding and has progressively evolved into a binding friendship.