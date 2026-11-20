MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 20 (IANS) Preparations are in full swing in Bihar's Vaishali district for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on November 21. With hundreds of thousands of people expected to attend the event in Jafarpatti in the Rajapakar area, the district administration has announced special traffic arrangements, designating separate routes and parking areas for vehicles arriving from different districts.

The administration has appealed to people attending the event to check the route plan before leaving home and follow the designated routes to avoid traffic congestion and unnecessary delays.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed at Banarasi Chowk from noon on November 21, with vehicle movement regulated, according to the security and traffic management plan.

According to the official schedule, the Prime Minister is expected to arrive in Rustampur in Vaishali at 1.20 p.m.

He will then proceed to the main venue at Jafarpatti, located in the Jandaha-Rajapakar-Mahua industrial zone. His departure from the venue is scheduled for 3.15 p.m.

For vehicles arriving from Patna and Jehanabad, the designated route will pass through Gandhi Setu, Paswan Chowk, the underpass, NH-322, Hanuman Chowk, Bidupur, Chaksikandar and Banarasi Chowk before reaching Parking Area F. The route covers approximately 19 km.

Vehicles coming from Patna and Nalanda can take the Kachchi Dargah six-lane bridge and proceed towards Banarasi Chowk to reach Parking Area F. The distance is approximately 16 km.

Those arriving from Patna and Saran will be directed through JP Setu or Gandak Bridge, Ramashish Chowk, Mahua Mor, the Mahua-Tajpur road, Hanuman Hotel, the bypass, Harpur Chowk and Bahsi Chowk before reaching Parking Area E. This route is approximately 34.5 km long.

For vehicles coming from Muzaffarpur, two routes have been designated.

The first passes through NH-22, Mahua Mor, Hanuman Hotel, the bypass, Harpur Chowk and Bahsi Chowk to Parking Area E, covering around 78.5 km.

The alternative route passes through Kanti, Mahua Bazar, Gandhi Chowk, Kushhar Chowk, the bypass, Harpur Chowk and Bahsi Chowk, covering approximately 51.5 km.

Vehicles arriving from Samastipur can take either of two routes to Parking Area E.

The first follows the Tajpur-Mahua road, NH-49, Tajpur bypass, Kushhar Chowk, Harpur Chowk and Bahsi Chowk, covering around 59.5 km.

The second passes through Musrigharari or Sarairanjan, Shahpur Patori, NH-322, Jandaha Paswan Chowk, Ghazipur Chowk and Bahsi Chowk, covering approximately 41.5 km.

District Magistrate Varsha Singh is overseeing preparations, with officials from the police, traffic, health, fire services, electricity, drinking water, sanitation and other departments instructed to coordinate closely.

The administration has made arrangements for parking, medical facilities, emergency services and the organised movement of people at the venue.

Officials have also been assigned specific responsibilities to ensure smooth entry and exit and prevent overcrowding.

The public has been advised to leave well in advance, use only the routes designated for their respective districts and park vehicles in the allotted areas.

Attendees have also been asked to cooperate with security checks and follow instructions issued by the administration.

With traffic restrictions beginning at Banarasi Chowk from noon, motorists have been urged to plan their journeys accordingly.