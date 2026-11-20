MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actors Darsheel Safary, who made his debut with 'Taare Zameen Par', and Zain Khan Durrani, known for 'Shikara' and 'Mukhbir', have teamed up for the upcoming cybercrime thriller 'Cyber.'

Directed by Alok Naik, the film explores the world of digital crime and investigation through the journey of two young engineering graduates. Speaking about what attracted him to the project, producer Raj Zacharias said,“What attracted me to this was it's a story of two engineering graduates who are jobless and trying to do something in life. It's a common man's story. It's a pure, raw and realistic storyline about how they get a chance to work with a cyber agency and how their life changes.”

“Cyber” follows two young unemployed computer engineering graduates whose lives take an unexpected turn when they get an opportunity to work with a cyber agency. What begins as a chance to prove their abilities soon draws them into the complex world of cybercrime and investigations. At its heart, Cyber explores the journey of two men navigating unemployment, aspirations and their quest for relevance.

Produced by Raj Zacharias under the banner of Celebs and Red Carpet, known for backing South Indian films such as Prithviraj-starrer Anwar, Lalbagh, Rahadari and others, Cyber marks the production house's first venture into Hindi cinema.

The film features an ensemble cast comprising Ajit Koshy, Kabir Duhan Singh, Prasad Oak, Alisha Khan, Ayushi Tyagi, Soumya Srivastav, Rahul Singh and Vitthal Kale, alongside its lead actors Darsheel Safary and Zain Khan Durrani.

The film's music has been composed by Gopi Sundar CS, whose credits include 'Geetha Govindam', 'Bangalore Days' and 'Charlie', along with several Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films.

Meanwhile, speaking of Darsheel Safary, he made his film debut playing a dyslexic student Ishaan Awasthi in Aamir Khan's directorial debut, 'Taare Zameen Par.'