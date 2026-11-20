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Cambridge Health Group (“CHG”), an international provider of specialist complex care services and a subsidiary of Amanat Holdings PJSC (“Amanat”), has signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi University (“ADU”) to strengthen links between health sciences education and clinical practice and support the development of the healthcare workforce.

Under the MoU, Cambridge Hospitals, the Group's network of specialist care facilities operating across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, will lead the collaboration through their UAE facilities, bringing together their clinical expertise in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation with ADU's expertise in health sciences education and research. ADU's College of Health Sciences offers programmes in public health, biomedical sciences, and human nutrition and dietetics, providing an academic foundation for the partnership's work in clinical training and workforce development.

Through Cambridge Hospitals' UAE facilities, ADU students will have opportunities to gain practical experience across inpatient, outpatient and home healthcare settings through internships and clinical placements. The collaboration will also explore graduate recruitment, employment and career-development opportunities, with potential employment subject to the Hospitals' workforce needs and available roles.

Beyond clinical training and research, the collaboration will explore professional development programmes for healthcare staff in areas including leadership, artificial intelligence (AI), quality and patient safety, research and inclusive care. Cambridge Hospitals' clinical professionals will also contribute to curriculum development, helping ensure academic programmes reflect current clinical practice, emerging healthcare needs and the skills required across specialised care settings. Potential areas for joint applied research include how to maintain continuity of care for people with neurodevelopmental conditions as they transition into adulthood and how best to support their families.

said:“Clinical placements give students a chance to see how different disciplines work together and how care plans adapt as patients' needs change. Working with Abu Dhabi University also gives our teams a way to bring questions from day-to-day practice into research. We want that research to help us understand which approaches make the greatest difference to patients' independence and daily lives.”

said:“At Abu Dhabi University, we are committed to fostering strategic partnerships that translate academic excellence and research into meaningful societal impact. Our collaboration with Cambridge Health Group reflects our shared vision of advancing healthcare education, equipping the next generation of healthcare professionals with the knowledge, practical skills and expertise needed to address the sector's evolving demands. Through this partnership, we also aim to advance applied research that contributes to more inclusive and effective models of care, particularly for individuals with neurodevelopmental conditions, while supporting the UAE's vision for a future-ready healthcare sector.”

Specific projects and programmes under the MoU will be developed through separate agreements setting out their scope, objectives and delivery arrangements, subject to the necessary approvals.

Cambridge Health Group is an international provider of specialist complex care services spanning post-acute care, long-term care, rehabilitation, intermediate care, dementia care and mental health.

The Group delivers its services across inpatient, outpatient, homecare and in-school care, with operations spanning Abu Dhabi and Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates; Jeddah, Dhahran and Al Khobar in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Hampshire, Surrey and Bristol in the United Kingdom. With more than 1,000 beds, the Group is targeting approximately 1,500 beds over the medium term.

The Group's facilities hold international and national accreditations from Joint Commission International (JCI), the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), the Saudi Central Board for Accreditation of Healthcare Institutions (CBAHI), and the College of American Pathologists (CAP).

Cambridge Health Group is wholly owned by Amanat Holdings PJSC, a healthcare and education investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM: AMANAT).

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region's leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government's National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves over 10,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts, education, social sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 65 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027, ADU ranks in the top 325 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and GCC and 66th globally for its research quality.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027, ADU ranks 348th globally and fifth in the UAE, having advanced 43 places from the previous year. It also ranked third in the UAE for Employer Reputation in the same rankings.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving.

The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).