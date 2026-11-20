Gujarat Government Bans Caste Identifying Symbols on Private Vehicles

The Gujarat government has prohibited the display of caste-identifying words, symbols, signs, figures and text on any type of private vehicle, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, buses and trucks. For this purpose, the state government has amended the Gujarat Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, by introducing specific provisions to regulate the display of caste-based identities on vehicles.

The state's Ports and Transport Department notified the 'Gujarat Motor Vehicles (Third Amendment) Rules, 2026' on November 17, 2026. Under the amendment, the words“No advertising device, caste signage, figure” have been substituted for the words“No advertising device, figure” in sub-rule (1) of Rule 125. This means caste-identifying signs have now been explicitly included in the provisions governing advertising devices and figures displayed on vehicles.

Furthermore, a new sub-rule (3) has been inserted after sub-rule (2) of Rule 138. According to this provision, no advertising device, caste-identifying sign, figure, or any kind of text shall be displayed on any private vehicle, except in cases permitted by the state government through a general or special order. With this amendment, the practice of displaying caste-based words, signs or text on private vehicles has been brought under regulatory control.

The decision introduces a specific provision in the Motor Vehicles Rules to regulate the display of caste-based identities through words and symbols on private vehicles. It is also expected to bring greater clarity to the regulations governing what can and cannot be displayed on vehicles. However, the state government may permit necessary exceptions through a general or special order.

Notably, the draft rules for this amendment were previously published in the Extraordinary Gazette of the Government of Gujarat on June 11, 2026. Objections and suggestions were invited from affected persons within 30 days of publication. As no objections or suggestions were received by the government within the stipulated period, the final rules have now been notified. Through this amendment, the state government has introduced a specific regulatory provision in the Motor Vehicles Rules to restrict the display of caste-identifying words and symbols on private vehicles.