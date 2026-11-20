BJP to Launch Nationwide Constitution Awareness Campaign for Gen Z

By Deepika Rathour Chauhan New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a five-day nationwide Constitution Awareness Campaign from November 26 to 30 on the occasion of Constitution Day, with a special focus on reaching out to Gen Z, young people and students. As part of the initiative, special programmes will be organised across the country to familiarise the younger generation with the Constitution, its core values, ideals, fundamental rights and citizens' duties.

The party is also planning to organise programmes in schools and colleges to engage directly with students and spread awareness about the significance of the Constitution and its principles. The BJP has issued directions to all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to organise special programmes in their respective parliamentary constituencies. The MPs will reach out to students and young people through these initiatives and encourage greater awareness and understanding of constitutional values.

The campaign is being planned at a time when the Opposition has repeatedly accused the BJP of seeking to change the Constitution and abolish reservation. Through this nationwide outreach initiative, the party aims to communicate its position on the Constitution and highlight its commitment to constitutional principles, particularly among the younger generation. Meanwhile, BJP will build its campaign for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections around three key issues--cultural nationalism, development and security. The three-pronged electoral strategy was discussed at a party meeting in Mathura on Tuesday, with leaders identifying the issues on which the party will reach out to voters, sources said. As part of its cultural nationalism pitch, the BJP is likely to raise issues such as Krishna Janmabhoomi and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The party will also seek to make these issues a key part of its campaign narrative. On the development front, the BJP plans to highlight the work carried out by the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments, while women's safety is expected to figure prominently under its security agenda. The party will seek to take the government's achievements and its key ideological issues to the electorate as it prepares for the upcoming polls. The Mathura meeting also focused on addressing dissatisfaction among party workers. The BJP leadership has decided to reach out to disgruntled workers, persuade them to overcome their differences and mobilise them for the election campaign. (ANI)