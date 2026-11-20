Australian Envoy Philip Green Visits Satyajit Ray Home in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 20 (ANI): Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green recently visited the Kolkata home of late legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, describing the experience as a“rare privilege”. The visit was made possible by an invitation from Ray's son, filmmaker Sandip Ray, and reflected Green's longstanding admiration for the Indian auteur and his cinema.

Sharing photographs from the visit on X, Green recalled his first encounter with Ray's films at the Sydney Film Festival in the 1980s. He said the filmmaker's storytelling, visual imagery and cinematography had left a lasting impression on him.“My introduction to high culture came when I watched Satyajit Ray films at the @sydfilmfest in the 1980s,” Green wrote. Reflecting on his appreciation for the filmmaker's work, he added,“Over the years, I have felt so enriched by his stories, his images of India and his cinematography.”

My introduction to high culture came when I watched Satyajit Ray films at the @sydfilmfest in the 1980s. Over the years, I have felt so enriched by his stories, his images of & his cinematography. A rare privilege to visit his home at the warm invitation of his son Sandip Ray - Philip Green OAM (@AusHCIndia) November 20, 2026

Green also described the opportunity to visit Ray's home as a rare privilege, acknowledging Sandip Ray's warm invitation. The photographs shared by the Australian envoy include a picture of him in conversation with Sandip Ray inside the filmmaker's home, surrounded by books and awards. Other images show framed posters of some of Satyajit Ray's celebrated films, including 'Pather Panchali' and 'Devi.' Green also revealed that posters of Ray's films adorn his own home, underlining his enduring admiration for the filmmaker's body of work.

The visit offered a glimpse into the Australian High Commissioner's personal connection with Ray's cinema, which he first discovered decades ago at a film festival in Sydney. Satyajit Ray (1921-1992) was a legendary Indian filmmaker, writer, illustrator, and composer, born in Kolkata. He gained international recognition through his humanistic storytelling and artistic vision. His famous works include the Apu Trilogy, Charulata, Mahanagar, and Shatranj Ke Khiladi. Besides filmmaking, he created popular literary characters Feluda and Professor Shonku and contributed to children's literature through Sandesh magazine. Ray received numerous honours, including the Academy Honorary Award (1992), Legion of Honour (1987), Dadasaheb Phalke Award (1984), and Bharat Ratna (1992). His remarkable contributions continue to inspire filmmakers and artists worldwide. (ANI)