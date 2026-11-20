Prince William Announces Insurance for Indian Rangers

London [UK], November 20 (ANI): Britain's Prince William has announced a new five-year insurance programme aimed at providing dedicated personal accident cover for 10,000 temporary wildlife rangers across seven Indian states. Delivered through his conservation initiative, United for Wildlife, in partnership with ValuEarth Conservation, WWF-India, Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), and the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), the programme seeks to safeguard frontline conservation workers and their families against the daily hazards of protecting forests and wildlife.

In a video message shared on X marking the launch, Prince William praised India's conservation milestones, noting that the country hosts most of the world's wild tigers, over half of Asian elephants, and a majority of one-horned rhinos, while highlighting the severe risks faced by temporary staff who previously lacked guaranteed protection. "Day and night, India's wildlife rangers stand on the front line of protecting this precious wildlife. They patrol remote forests, endure difficult conditions, and face significant dangers, all in the service of safeguarding nature for future generations," Prince William said.

Crediting frontline personnel for helping roughly double wild tiger numbers in just over a decade and bringing the global one-horned rhino population past 4,000, the Prince emphasised the urgent need to close the safety net gap for contract workers. "None of this would be possible without rangers, but their work is often dangerous and comes at great personal risk. In India, tens of thousands of rangers work on temporary contracts with no guaranteed accident cover," he noted. "Today, I'm delighted to announce that for the first time, 10,000 rangers across seven Indian states will go to work with protection in place."

Drawing parallels with similar ranger welfare programmes rolled out across Africa, Prince William underscored that backing frontline staff strengthens entire communities. "Protecting the people who protect our natural world matters deeply to me. Through our work supporting nature's protectors in Africa, we have seen firsthand the profound difference this support can make, not only for rangers themselves, but for their families and communities. And I'm delighted that we are now extending this in India," he said.

"When I founded United for Wildlife, I wanted to back the people on the front line of conservation, because each person should be able to carry out this vital work, knowing that if the worst happens, support will be there for them and their families," Prince William added, thanking India's rangers for preserving the country's "extraordinary natural treasures for generations yet to come."

Earlier, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton (Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and the Princess of Wales) concluded a visit to India to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize 2026, hosted in India for the first time. They met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Earthshot Prize, an initiative founded by Prince William in 2020, for its efforts to promote innovative climate solutions worldwide and showcase "Indian ingenuity" in addressing global environmental challenges.

Sharing a note on his X handle, PM Modi wrote, "It was a pleasure to meet Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales. Appreciate the Earthshot Prize's efforts in championing innovative climate solutions worldwide and also showcasing Indian ingenuity in addressing global environmental challenges." After the meeting, PM Modi also expressed hope in further strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership following the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). (ANI)