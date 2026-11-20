BJP Keya Ghosh Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His Remarks on Foreign Policy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Keya Ghosh on Friday criticised Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on India's foreign policy and economic growth, accusing him of questioning the country's achievements and democratic institutions while speaking on foreign soil. Reacting to questions about tensions involving Israel, the United States and Iran and India's position in the evolving geopolitical situation, Ghosh questioned Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the government and accused him of attempting to tarnish India's image abroad.

Expressing surprise over Gandhi's remarks during his interaction with students in the United States, Ghosh said, "I am surprised to think why Rahul Gandhi, as the Leader of Opposition, goes abroad every time to defame the country." Countering his criticism of India's economic growth, she referred to the country's projected GDP growth and its position among the world's major economies, alleging that Gandhi was ignoring these developments because of his opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our GDP growth is projected at 7 per cent, but he does not see that. He also does not see that our economy has reached the third position in the world. As Leader of Opposition, his hatred for Modi ji has become so intense that, while hating Modi ji, he has started hating India," Ghosh said.

Questioning the Congress party's record on foreign policy, the BJP leader referred to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and criticised the then Congress-led government for its response to Pakistan. She recalled that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had described the government's response as a balanced decision a year after the 26/11 attacks. "Foreign policy is something the Congress should not speak about. We remember what happened during 26/11. A year after the attacks, Manmohan Singh said that we had taken a balanced decision. What was balanced about it? There was no action against Pakistan. All they did was write a letter saying that they strongly condemned it," she said.

Contrasting the previous government's response with the present government's approach to security challenges, Ghosh cited the Uri and Pulwama attacks and Operation Sindoor, claiming that India had responded firmly to attacks on its territory. She also accused Rahul Gandhi of praising Pakistan's foreign policy and questioned his assessment of India's diplomatic position.

Taking a swipe at Pakistan's economic and diplomatic approach, she said, "Their foreign policy is to pick up a bag, go anywhere and stand with a begging bowl. That is Pakistan's policy." Contrasting this with India's economic approach, she said the country was focusing on promoting domestic manufacturing and attracting multinational companies through initiatives such as Make in India.

Ghosh further questioned Gandhi's position as Leader of Opposition, saying, "Sometimes I get confused whether he is actually the Leader of Opposition of India or of some other country." On the issue of dialogue with Pakistan, Ghosh maintained that talks could not take place while the neighbouring country continued to support terrorism against India. She said the response given by the Indian armed forces and the government to security threats constituted the appropriate message to Pakistan.

"The real conversation with them is the strong response given by the Government of India, our Defence Ministry, our country's youth and our Prime Minister. Those who understand a particular language should be answered in that language," she said.

Referring to attacks on Indian citizens, she said the government had responded firmly and that such a response would not have been possible during the previous Congress regime. On a question about reports concerning the continued activity of India-born terrorists in Kashmir, Ghosh thanked the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing changes in the region to the abrogation of Article 370. She said the removal of Article 370 had strengthened the sense of belonging among the people of Kashmir and contrasted the present situation with the period when, according to her, the national flag was not accorded the same prominence at Lal Chowk.

"Earlier, another country's flag used to be hoisted at Lal Chowk. Now the Tricolour is hoisted there. That is the difference," she said. Ghosh also criticised those advocating the restoration of Article 370, alleging that such demands reflected their approach towards countering terrorism in the region.

Turning to the political developments in West Bengal, Ghosh responded to allegations by Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee that there were apprehensions of his being arrested and mistreated in custody under the incoming BJP government. She dismissed the concerns and alleged that the previous Trinamool Congress government had filed false cases against BJP leaders and workers. "Perhaps this is Kalyan Babu's own experience, because he knows very well what happened during the tenure of his leader Mamata Banerjee. How many BJP leaders were implicated in false cases and faced false allegations?" she said.

Ghosh also referred to the allegations against Abhishek Banerjee, warning him against attempting to intimidate police personnel by invoking his political connections. "His aunt's government is gone, and now the elder brother's government has come. Under this government, the rule of law will prevail, not the law of the ruler," she said.

Responding to Abhishek Banerjee's social media post featuring old visuals of BJP leaders allegedly threatening police personnel, Ghosh dismissed the comparison and referred to the cases and legal proceedings faced by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari during the previous government. She alleged that Adhikari had approached the courts more than 100 times to secure permission for rallies and programmes and accused the former government of targeting political opponents.

On Abhishek Banerjee's claim that the Trinamool Congress would get its election symbol back within seven days, Ghosh declined to comment on the legal and Election Commission-related aspects, describing it as an internal matter of the party. "We only have to fight against the Trinamool Congress, whether it is a dead Trinamool Congress or a defeated Trinamool Congress. We have nothing to do with who gets the symbol. That is their internal matter," she said.

Ghosh also responded to allegations by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra that BJP workers had thrown eggs at her and attempted to assault her with sticks in her constituency, while police personnel allegedly failed to intervene. Dismissing Moitra's allegations, Ghosh questioned her claim that BJP workers were responsible and alleged that the MP was attempting to attract public attention. She also cited previous alleged attacks on BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister and BJP leader JP Nadda, and questioned Moitra's response to those incidents.

Referring to the alleged attack on Nadda's convoy, she asked, "When JP Nadda ji's convoy was attacked and big stones were thrown at it, where was Mahua Moitra then?" Ghosh also questioned Moitra's response to the alleged vandalism of the vehicle of Special Observer C Murugan in South 24 Parganas ahead of the previous year's elections. She thanked the police for their role in protecting Moitra during the reported incident and alleged that the Trinamool Congress MP was selective in raising concerns over attacks on political leaders.