High grocery prices are prompting people in Switzerland to cross borders for cheaper chicken and eggs. Discover why shoppers are heading to neighbouring countries and how price differences are driving the trend.

Due to its beauty, the cost of living in Switzerland is very high. The cost of day to day items in Switzerland is extremely expensive for the average person. The cost of food items in Switzerland is very high.

In our country, we pay approximately 6 or 7 rupees for one egg. However, in Switzerland, we pay either 630 or 650 rupees for a dozen eggs. Therefore, in total, we pay approximately 53 rupees for each egg.

However, the price of chicken is extremely surprising. In the supermarkets, the price of 1 kg of boneless chicken is between 22-28 Swiss Francs. Converting this into rupees, the price of 1kg of chicken is between 2100 and 2700 rupees.

In Switzerland, keeping chickens in very small cages has been completely prohibited. Therefore, farmers have to give the chickens a large amount of space and natural food. This makes maintaining chicken farms very expensive. Also, the government places very high taxes on importing cheap meat and eggs from other countries. This is to protect the local farmers.

As the prices of food items in Switzerland are very high, people living near the border have started doing something unusual. On weekends, people travel to nearby countries (Germany, France and Italy) to buy chicken and other items. In Germany, 1kg of chicken is much cheaper than in Switzerland. It can be purchased for less than 800 rupees. Similarly, eggs are available for half the price. Hence, people travel across borders to purchase food items, eggs and chicken. This is referred to as shopping tourism.

However, due to this shopping tourism, the Swiss Government is losing large amounts of tax. Hence, strict rules have been put in place. People can only bring back goods worth a maximum of 150 Swiss francs without paying tax. However, people can only bring back 1kg of meat/chicken (such as chicken). If people bring back more meat than this and try to hide it from officials, it is considered smuggling. People will therefore be heavily fined.