Team India opener KL Rahul survived a stone-dead LBW call on Day 2 of the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday, November 20.

India assumed their first innings after bundling out New Zealand for 368 in 121 overs on Day 2. Henry Nicholls (175) and Glenn Phillips (118) anchored the hosts' recovery from 70/5 in 28.2 overs with a marathon 216-run partnership, before Jasprit Bumrah (4/92) and Akash Deep (3/53) wrapped up the tail in the afternoon session.

In reply, India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul steadied the visitors' ship right from the start, stitching together a commanding 130-run opening stand before the former was dismissed by Matt Henry for 85, missing out on a well-deserved century by just 15 runs.

Also Read:Jaiswal and Rahul Put India in Command on Day Two of Wellington Test

KL Rahul Survives Plumb LBW After NZ Opts Against DRS

As India navigated a testing opening spell before Tea on Day 2, opener KL Rahul received a massive reprieve at the cost of New Zealand's costly hesitation with the Decision Review System (DRS).

The incident took place in the seventh over of India's first-innings batting when Rahul faced a sharp incoming delivery from Matt Henry, who trapped the opener right in front of the stumps. Henry shouted in celebration and pleaded his skipper, Tom Latham, for a review, convincing him that the ball crashed the stumps.

Latham was reluctant to take the review, as New Zealand had earlier burned one in the fourth over against KL Rahul off Kyle Jamieson, where Snicko showed an inside edge. However, the decision to keep the review in the bank backfired almost immediately when ball-tracking replays on the big screen showed three reds, which left Henry visibly unhappy and furious as he threw his sweater to the ground in frustration.

A REVIEW LEFT BEHIND!

KL gets a lifeline!

The replays suggest that KL was plumb, but New Zealand choose not to review.

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New Zealand's decision to go against the DRS review gave KL Rahul a major lifeline after he earlier survived a DRS call following a loud LBW appeal off Kyle Jamieson in the fourth over, which was turned down by the on-field umpire and upheld after review.

Rahul capitalised on the reprieve to anchor India's reply with a composed half-century in 99 balls. After Jaiswal's dismissal, Rahul was joined by his Karnataka teammate Devdutt Padikkal to carry on the hosts' innings.

Fans Question Umpire's Call, New Zealand's Decision Not To Review

KL Rahul surviving a plumb LBW after New Zealand opted against a DRS review sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts sharing contrasting opinions on the umpiring decision and the Black Caps' decision not to review.

Taking to their X handles, many fans questioned the umpiring decision, with some criticising the officials for missing what they believed was a clear LBW dismissal, while others blamed New Zealand skipper Tom Latham for not taking the DRS review despite Matt Henry's strong appeal.

Another section of fans defended the on-field decision, arguing that the impact was outside the off-stump line and that Rahul would have survived even if New Zealand had opted for a review. Some also pointed out that the visitors had already used one review earlier in the innings.

At this point, are umpires even watching the game or just doing whatever they want?

How can you miss a decision like that? KL Rahul gets away AGAIN! What's going on with these umpiring decisions?

Matt Henry's reaction says it all. Krishnaa (@kryxnaa) November 20, 2026

@IS_Netwrk29 Impact would be" umpires call" and also, KL did a good movement to make it appear it's outside off in realtime! Sharan Magavi (@SMagavi25) November 20, 2026

@IS_Netwrk29 Who stopped NZ from taking a review?

- Praveen (@praveendutt) November 20, 2026

@IS_Netwrk29 It's NZ carelessness

- Batman (@gokupathy) November 20, 2026

@IS_Netwrk29 It probably would still be Not Out even with review. Ball pitched outside the line and even the impact was marginally outside the line. By rules, the chances lean more towards Not Out than Out.

- Souvik Satpathy (@souviksatpathy) November 20, 2026

@IS_Netwrk29 Umpire decision is final incase of DRS since ball pitched outside

- Avadhesh Sharma (@avadhesh1569) November 20, 2026

@IS_Netwrk29 First glimpse of this gave an impression of impact either outside off or just umpires call at max, how the heck did this ball travel in so much to hit the middle stump in the review replay!

- Abhishek Tomar (@AbhiTomar136) November 20, 2026

@IS_Netwrk29 He was not out. Impact was outside the office stump

- Geetha Srinivasan (@geetha18868) November 20, 2026

@IS_Netwrk29 Misleading title. What stopped them from taking a review?

- king (@king63714288) November 20, 2026

Ya looks quite a close call but isn't there something called DRS which was an option and available?

- Prasanna (@prasannalara) November 20, 2026

@SonySportsNetwk @ICC why some umpires are not serious in umpiring see what he does, same thing he did in 4th odi match when @ShreyasIyer15 was batting not given LBW but it was plumb...do watchful of these mistakes

- mOHD aQIB Jaipur (@asliaqib) November 20, 2026

KL Rahul survived despite being plumb out, Umpiring has been poor

- Look at the reaction of Mat Henry Parody JB (@93Yorker) November 20, 2026

Test Cricket is so brutal. Rahul has the best technique in this team, there's just one chink, he hangs on the backfoot & amp; sometimes is late for a delivery which is meant for frontfoot.

Now, even this got exposed, Henry had had him plumb but KL got lucky. Saurav Trivedi (@Auravauraa) November 20, 2026

When umpires turn blind in both the innings. Josprit Bumrah (@jospritbumrah93) November 20, 2026

Meanwhile, at the end of Day 2, Team India posted a total of 159/1 in 39 overs, with KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal batting on 52 and 16, respectively, and trailing by 209 runs, wth nine wickets in hand for the visitors heading into Day 3.

Also Read:Henry Nicholls Stars With Century as Kiwis Recover Against India