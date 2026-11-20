A 30-year-old man arrested in connection with his girlfriend's death allegedly died by suicide inside Lucknow jail on Thursday, nearly a month after she fell from the 10th floor of a hotel in the city. The accused, identified as Avnish Jaiswal alias Dev, was found hanging from a towel inside the jail bathroom. He had been lodged in the prison since October 15 after surrendering before an ACJM court and being remanded to judicial custody.

Following the incident, DG (Prisons) PC Meena suspended jail warder and barrack in-charge Hari Om, initiating departmental proceedings against him over alleged negligence. Departmental action is also being initiated against head jail warders Dev Prakash Singh, Uday Narayan and Deependra Singh.

Jailor Ritwik Priyadarshi told TOI that Avnish had been depressed and had told fellow inmates that he was struggling to come to terms with the death of his girlfriend, Samreen, 24.

Samreen died after falling from the 10th floor of a hotel in Gomti Nagar Extension on October 12. She had reportedly been staying with Avnish at the hotel when the incident took place.

Family accused him of pushing girlfriend to death

Samreen's family had alleged that Avnish was pressuring her to marry him and pushed her off the building after she refused. They also claimed that he fled the hotel on a motorcycle shortly after the incident.

Following a complaint lodged by Samreen's sister, police registered a murder case against Avnish. He later surrendered before an ACJM court on October 15 and was sent to judicial custody.

Avnish's death in prison has now triggered departmental action against jail officials, with authorities initiating proceedings over alleged lapses in prison security and supervision.