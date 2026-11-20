Cyclone Akvan hit the coast near Gopalpur between northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha. The weather department said it will weaken and turn into a depression.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Friday morning that Cyclone 'Akvan' crossed the northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha coast near Gopalpur. The cyclone made landfall earlier than expected. The weather department previously predicted it would hit on Friday afternoon.

The storm moved north-northwest at 26 kmph for the last 6 hours. It crossed the coast between 7:30 and 8:30 AM with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph.

At 8:30 AM on Thursday, it was over the southern coastal Odisha and adjoining northern coastal Andhra Pradesh. The storm was 120 km northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 130 km west-southwest of Puri (Odisha), and 230 km northeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

The weather department stated the storm will move north-northeast across Odisha. It will weaken into a deep depression within the next three hours and may become a well-marked low-pressure area in the following six hours.

Amaravati Meteorological Centre Director K Naga Ratna confirmed the severe cyclonic storm made landfall near Gopalpur between 7:30 and 8:30 AM on Friday.

She told ANI, "The very severe cyclonic storm Akvan over the west-central Bay of Bengal crossed the coast this morning. It made landfall at Gopalpur between north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha."

She also warned of heavy rain in Srikakulam district. Other districts in north Andhra Pradesh may get light to moderate rainfall.

She advised people in Srikakulam district to stay alert even after the cyclone crossed the coast.

Regarding rainfall in Srikakulam, she noted 16 cm of rain in Ichchapuram mandal. Kanchili and Kaviti recorded 10 cm of rainfall each.

Palasa received 9.9 cm, Sompeta got 9.2 cm, and Vajrapukothuru saw 4.9 cm of rain, she added.

Naga Ratna predicted light to moderate rain will continue in north Andhra Pradesh for the next 24 hours. The administration advised residents in coastal areas, including Srikakulam, to stay safe. They warned people to avoid low-lying and waterlogged areas and follow government instructions.

Continuous rain flooded several areas in Gopalpur. The town recorded the highest rainfall of 166 mm. Dark clouds covered the sky in Visakhapatnam due to Cyclone Akvan. Fog blanketed the hilltops. The fog also affected the road to Yarada and the city's industrial areas.

Bhubaneswar IMD Director Manorama Mohanty told ANI the very severe cyclonic storm Akvan weakened into a cyclonic storm. It is currently over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. She mentioned the wind speed is now 80-90 kmph, gusting up to 100 kmph. She added the landfall process has started and may continue for another couple of hours.

Meanwhile, the Odisha district administration tightened security along the coast. Rough sea conditions and squally winds continue at Puri beach.

Cyclone Akvan also impacted Bengal. Rain started on Thursday in several districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, and it continues. According to the Alipore weather office, Kolkata and coastal districts will see rain until Saturday.