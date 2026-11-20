MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 20 (IANS) New Zealand batting all-rounder Glenn Phillips has put his recent run of centuries against India in across all three formats down to adapting his game plan and knowing when to switch on and off. His comments come after his 118 helped New Zealand post 368 in the ongoing first Test at the Basin Reserve.

While Henry Nicholls hit an unbeaten 175, Phillips hit 118 – his second Test century - on day two made him the first player in men's international cricket to score hundreds against India in every format in a calendar year. He hit 106 during the ODI series triumph in January and 107 in the T20I series in October.

“Obviously it's been a lot of time playing India this year. We've had great little stints against them and it's been a lot of fun getting out there trying to do some things with the boys.

“But obviously the way Toe (Henry Nicholls) batted today as well was fantastic. And it was good fight and effort from the boys all round,” Phillips said to broadcasters at the end of the day's play.

On carrying his good form across formats, Phillips said,“I suppose just try to change the game plan a little bit depending on what format we're in. Obviously ODI is slightly different from Test, which is obviously very different from T20. I guess it's just going out there trying to keep things as simple as possible, watch the ball and, I guess, try and take it as long as possible for each format.”

Known for his energy in the field, Phillips explained how he adjusts to the slower rhythm of Test cricket.“I think it's about switching on and switching off. Obviously there is a lot of time in between balls to try and just enjoy and I guess stay a little bit with the crowd and be aware of the fairies in between balls.

“And then coming back into it, trying to lock into everything that I do well and I guess trying to use that energy for the right time and the right purpose as possible. And sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. But obviously at the moment it's on a little bit of a roll, which is great.”

Phillips and Nicholls added 216 runs for the sixth wicket after New Zealand had slumped to 70/5 on the opening day.“He's obviously a fantastic guy to bat with. He's really well organized and I think that also makes you feel really quite comfortable in your own game as well at the other end and he runs incredibly well.

“We looked and tried to take a lot of quick singles to try and keep the momentum going throughout the innings. And obviously the Indian boys had really good periods of certain spells where they bowled incredibly well and trying to be able to, I guess, soak up that pressure. And then when we did have the opportunity to put them under pressure ourselves, I guess taking that advantage.”

India hit back in the final session, reaching 159/1 at stumps through Yashasvi Jaiswal's 85 and an unbeaten 52 from KL Rahul. Phillips said the pitch was getting lower and slower, and that New Zealand will have to adjust their plans.

“Obviously it looks like it's getting a little bit lower and slower, which we're very accustomed to now with how things went over in England. So I think we understand it's going to be a slight shift in plans.

“Obviously Tommy (Blundell) coming up to the wicket and trying to keep guys crease bound, which is really cool. And I guess trying to keep those stumps in play and playing that patient game for as long as possible.”