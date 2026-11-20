All India Gem And Jewellery Domestic Council Calls For Vigilance Amid Reports Of Suspected Gold Adulteration Materials
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November 20, 2026: All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the apex body representing the Indian gems and jewellery trade, has urged the industry and consumers to remain vigilant but not panic amid recent media reports regarding certain materials, commonly referred to as Rhenium and Iridium-based alloys, allegedly being used to increase the weight of gold without a proportional increase in purity.
GJC has already informed the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) about the issue. The Bureau is taking the matter very seriously and is maintaining close vigilance.
Addressing the industry and consumers, Mr. Rajesh Rokde, Chairman, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), said: "While there have been media reports from certain quarters regarding the possible misuse of materials such as Rhenium and Iridium in gold. We want to assure the entire jewellery industry and all gold buyers that there is absolutely no reason to panic. The Bureau of Indian Standards is treating the matter with utmost seriousness.
At the same time, vigilance remains essential. Every jeweller must undertake stringent quality control checks of gold procured from manufacturers, wholesalers and suppliers and keep consumer service as top priority and not fall prey to lower making charges offers and buy from your trusted jewellers only. Consumers should also verify hallmark details through the BIS Care App, insist on GST-paid invoices. GJC remains committed to protecting the interests of both the industry and consumers. Any proven case of adulteration or malpractice will be strongly pursued with the appropriate authorities, and strict action should be taken against anyone found manufacturing, supplying or using such materials for fraudulent purposes."
Commenting on the industry's responsibility, Mr. Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), said: "The Indian jewellery industry has built its reputation over generations on trust, transparency and quality. Isolated reports or rumours should not be allowed to undermine consumer confidence in the gems & jewellery sector. We encourage all jewellers to strengthen internal quality control processes and ensure complete compliance and transparency with BIS hallmarking regulations. Consumers, on their part, should purchase jewellery only from reputable jewellers, obtain proper invoices and verify hallmark credentials before making a purchase.
The Gems & Jewellery industry stands fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of purity and ethical business practices. GJC will continue to work closely with BIS and all stakeholders to ensure that consumer trust in Indian gold remains uncompromised."
GJC has appealed to all jewellers and consumers to immediately report any instances of suspected adulteration, fraudulent activity or malpractice. Such complaints can be lodged with GJC as well as directly with the Bureau of Indian Standards, enabling prompt investigation and necessary action.
About GJC:
All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council is a national trade council established with the objective to address the industry, its functioning and its cause with a 360° approach to promote and progress its growth, while protecting the industry's interests. As a self-regulated trade body, GJC, since the last 21 years, has been serving as a bridge between the Government and the trade as well as undertaking various initiatives on behalf of and for the industry.
GJC represents the interests of over 6 lakh gem and jewellery businesses from across the country. GJC represents various industry segments such as Manufacturers, Retailers, Wholesalers, Allied, gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, Gemstones, machinery, etc. including the entire industry value chain from bullion to retail.
GJC has already informed the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) about the issue. The Bureau is taking the matter very seriously and is maintaining close vigilance.
Addressing the industry and consumers, Mr. Rajesh Rokde, Chairman, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), said: "While there have been media reports from certain quarters regarding the possible misuse of materials such as Rhenium and Iridium in gold. We want to assure the entire jewellery industry and all gold buyers that there is absolutely no reason to panic. The Bureau of Indian Standards is treating the matter with utmost seriousness.
At the same time, vigilance remains essential. Every jeweller must undertake stringent quality control checks of gold procured from manufacturers, wholesalers and suppliers and keep consumer service as top priority and not fall prey to lower making charges offers and buy from your trusted jewellers only. Consumers should also verify hallmark details through the BIS Care App, insist on GST-paid invoices. GJC remains committed to protecting the interests of both the industry and consumers. Any proven case of adulteration or malpractice will be strongly pursued with the appropriate authorities, and strict action should be taken against anyone found manufacturing, supplying or using such materials for fraudulent purposes."
Commenting on the industry's responsibility, Mr. Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), said: "The Indian jewellery industry has built its reputation over generations on trust, transparency and quality. Isolated reports or rumours should not be allowed to undermine consumer confidence in the gems & jewellery sector. We encourage all jewellers to strengthen internal quality control processes and ensure complete compliance and transparency with BIS hallmarking regulations. Consumers, on their part, should purchase jewellery only from reputable jewellers, obtain proper invoices and verify hallmark credentials before making a purchase.
The Gems & Jewellery industry stands fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of purity and ethical business practices. GJC will continue to work closely with BIS and all stakeholders to ensure that consumer trust in Indian gold remains uncompromised."
GJC has appealed to all jewellers and consumers to immediately report any instances of suspected adulteration, fraudulent activity or malpractice. Such complaints can be lodged with GJC as well as directly with the Bureau of Indian Standards, enabling prompt investigation and necessary action.
About GJC:
All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council is a national trade council established with the objective to address the industry, its functioning and its cause with a 360° approach to promote and progress its growth, while protecting the industry's interests. As a self-regulated trade body, GJC, since the last 21 years, has been serving as a bridge between the Government and the trade as well as undertaking various initiatives on behalf of and for the industry.
GJC represents the interests of over 6 lakh gem and jewellery businesses from across the country. GJC represents various industry segments such as Manufacturers, Retailers, Wholesalers, Allied, gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, Gemstones, machinery, etc. including the entire industry value chain from bullion to retail.
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