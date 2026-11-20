Qwaiting Outlines How Organisations Across Healthcare, Aviation And Education Are Reducing Wait Times With Virtual Queues
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Real-world deployments at hospitals, airports and universities show how virtual queues, self-service kiosks and live wait-time updates are changing the way people wait for service. Qwaiting outlines the practical lessons organisations can draw from these projects as service demand continues to grow.
Long, unmanaged lines remain one of the most common complaints in service-heavy sectors such as healthcare, banking, retail and public administration. Qwaiting, a cloud-based queue management platform with offices in India and Singapore, has outlined how organisations across healthcare, aviation and education are using virtual queuing to reduce crowding, shorten waits and give staff better visibility of customer flow.
The Shift from Physical Lines to Virtual Queues
Traditional first-come, first-served lines depend on people standing in one place, often holding paper tokens and with little information about how long the wait will be. A digital queuing system replaces that model by letting visitors join a queue through a kiosk, a QR code, a mobile phone or an online appointment. Visitors are then called to the right counter automatically, while the system records each step of the journey, from arrival to service completion.
For managers, much of the value lies in the data. Live dashboards show how many people are waiting, which counters are busy and where delays begin to build. Over time, the same information helps teams plan staffing around peak hours instead of reacting after queues have already formed.
Lessons from Healthcare
Hospitals face some of the toughest queue challenges, because patient flow affects both comfort and safety. Apollo Hospitals, one of India's best-known healthcare networks, adopted Qwaiting across 77 branches. According to the published case study, the hospital group reduced patient wait times by 30 percent and cut manual staff workload by 40 percent. The rollout combined integration with the MedMantra hospital information system, self-service kiosks, real-time queue updates for patients and a centralised dashboard for administrators.
The results point to a broader trend: when patients receive accurate updates, waiting areas become less crowded and front-desk staff spend less time answering repeated questions about turn order.
Applications Beyond Hospitals
Queue technology is not limited to clinical settings. Changi Airport Group in Singapore used the platform to manage a restroom booking procedure, showing how virtual queues can support high-traffic public facilities. At the National University of Singapore, the system helped make hostel allotment smoother for students, replacing a process that would otherwise involve long in-person waits during busy periods.
Banks, government service centres, retail stores and telecom outlets face similar pressures. In each case, the core requirements tend to be the same: a simple way for visitors to join a queue, clear communication about wait times, and reporting that helps managers improve service levels.
Points to Consider Before Adoption
Organisations evaluating a digital queuing system are advised to review a few practical points:
- Entry options: kiosks, QR codes, SMS, mobile apps and online booking suit different audiences.
- Integration: linking queue data with existing hospital, banking or CRM software avoids duplicate work.
- Multi-branch visibility: centralised reporting matters for organisations with several locations.
- Accessibility: options for visitors without smartphones should remain available.
- Data protection: visitor information should be handled in line with local regulations.
Because many queue management platforms are now delivered as cloud services, organisations can start with a single branch and expand gradually as needs grow.
About Qwaiting
Qwaiting is a cloud-based queue management software provider that helps organisations manage walk-in and appointment-based customer flow. The platform allows visitors to join queues virtually through kiosks, QR codes, mobile devices or online booking, and gives managers real-time dashboards and analytics on waiting and service times. Qwaiting works with organisations in sectors including healthcare, banking, government, education, retail and aviation, with clients such as Apollo Hospitals, Changi Airport Group and the National University of Singapore.
Long, unmanaged lines remain one of the most common complaints in service-heavy sectors such as healthcare, banking, retail and public administration. Qwaiting, a cloud-based queue management platform with offices in India and Singapore, has outlined how organisations across healthcare, aviation and education are using virtual queuing to reduce crowding, shorten waits and give staff better visibility of customer flow.
The Shift from Physical Lines to Virtual Queues
Traditional first-come, first-served lines depend on people standing in one place, often holding paper tokens and with little information about how long the wait will be. A digital queuing system replaces that model by letting visitors join a queue through a kiosk, a QR code, a mobile phone or an online appointment. Visitors are then called to the right counter automatically, while the system records each step of the journey, from arrival to service completion.
For managers, much of the value lies in the data. Live dashboards show how many people are waiting, which counters are busy and where delays begin to build. Over time, the same information helps teams plan staffing around peak hours instead of reacting after queues have already formed.
Lessons from Healthcare
Hospitals face some of the toughest queue challenges, because patient flow affects both comfort and safety. Apollo Hospitals, one of India's best-known healthcare networks, adopted Qwaiting across 77 branches. According to the published case study, the hospital group reduced patient wait times by 30 percent and cut manual staff workload by 40 percent. The rollout combined integration with the MedMantra hospital information system, self-service kiosks, real-time queue updates for patients and a centralised dashboard for administrators.
The results point to a broader trend: when patients receive accurate updates, waiting areas become less crowded and front-desk staff spend less time answering repeated questions about turn order.
Applications Beyond Hospitals
Queue technology is not limited to clinical settings. Changi Airport Group in Singapore used the platform to manage a restroom booking procedure, showing how virtual queues can support high-traffic public facilities. At the National University of Singapore, the system helped make hostel allotment smoother for students, replacing a process that would otherwise involve long in-person waits during busy periods.
Banks, government service centres, retail stores and telecom outlets face similar pressures. In each case, the core requirements tend to be the same: a simple way for visitors to join a queue, clear communication about wait times, and reporting that helps managers improve service levels.
Points to Consider Before Adoption
Organisations evaluating a digital queuing system are advised to review a few practical points:
- Entry options: kiosks, QR codes, SMS, mobile apps and online booking suit different audiences.
- Integration: linking queue data with existing hospital, banking or CRM software avoids duplicate work.
- Multi-branch visibility: centralised reporting matters for organisations with several locations.
- Accessibility: options for visitors without smartphones should remain available.
- Data protection: visitor information should be handled in line with local regulations.
Because many queue management platforms are now delivered as cloud services, organisations can start with a single branch and expand gradually as needs grow.
About Qwaiting
Qwaiting is a cloud-based queue management software provider that helps organisations manage walk-in and appointment-based customer flow. The platform allows visitors to join queues virtually through kiosks, QR codes, mobile devices or online booking, and gives managers real-time dashboards and analytics on waiting and service times. Qwaiting works with organisations in sectors including healthcare, banking, government, education, retail and aviation, with clients such as Apollo Hospitals, Changi Airport Group and the National University of Singapore.
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