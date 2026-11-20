MENAFN - GetNews)"Comparison separates reclining seats, modular seating and shelter requirements"HomeSpaceSavvy publishes a Black Friday patio furniture guide with four seating and gazebo choices, package checks and dated GARVEE and VEVOR codes.

New York, NY - Nov. 20, 2026 - Black Friday patio furniture shoppers can compare chairs and shelter choices from GARVEE and VEVOR in a HomeSpaceSavvy guide. It compares two seating selections and two gazebos by their contents and footprint.

Full comparison and current prices: the HomeSpaceSavvy guide

The HomeSpaceSavvy brings four named choices onto one page. Two are furniture purchases; two are shelters sold separately. Furniture shown beneath a gazebo is not necessarily included.

Black Friday patio furniture set: outdoor sofa and lounge

The GARVEE 5-Piece PE Rattan Sofa Set has modular sections. It comes with an ottoman and a storage table. The set is designed for outdoor use. Its exterior is plastic wicker over a coated frame. The selected version has brown framing, light gray cushions and a glass tabletop.

The maker recommends two people for assembly and use on covered patios; zipped covers can be removed for cleaning.

That layout suits conversation rather than a full-height dining arrangement. The pieces can form a sectional or sit apart. Their position needs to leave a clear route to the door. A low coffee table does not replace a dining set.

Dining tables and benches also require a height match for comfort; the guide focuses on the listed set and lounge chairs.

The VEVOR 5-Position Lounge Chairs, 2-Pack, takes another route. Each chair has an aluminum alloy frame. There are five backrest settings, with a flat setting among them. The selected brown pair folds between uses.

The maker lists a 400 lb limit for each recliner. There are no loose seat pads or matching table in this package.

Black Friday patio furniture sale: outdoor furniture and price

The Black Friday patio furniture comparison treats the usable floor plan as the first filter. The available area limits the layout. Options for balconies should suit the area and leave room for guests. A recliner with its back flat needs more length than its folded dimensions suggest.

The layout calls for a path around its corners. A buyer planning an outdoor area should check the gate width. Each carton needs to fit through it. Loose pads need a dry place during wet weather.

Materials create different upkeep tasks outdoors over the years. A durable surface and comfortable pads depend on care and the conditions where they are used. Coated steel, aluminum and wood do not share one maintenance schedule. Joints, screws and the finish deserve inspection as well as broad surfaces. Read the current instructions for the exact version.

Buyers can consider the construction and style of each set, including whether cushions are easy to keep dry.

The Black Friday patio furniture code for GARVEE is SFT5102 for 15% off, ending 30 April 2027. VEVOR's recorded VVOTD code is 8% off all US products, ending 31 December 2026. These are the feed's stated discounts and deadlines; the GARVEE gazebo has no listed code. The page puts each code beside the item it covers.

For Black Friday patio furniture purchases, a tall outdoor dining surface needs seats of the right height. Check the legs and walking space on each side. Dining sets may require another layout from the selected recliners. Sun exposure and construction also matter when deciding where the kit will stand.

Outdoor products: shop the sale and compare gazebo options

GARVEE's 12 x 16 ft Hardtop Gazebo has a powder-coated aluminum frame. The maker lists a vented double metal roof, curtains and mosquito netting. VEVOR's smaller KD-TY013 has a 10 x 10 ft footprint. It has a PU-coated 180G polyester canopy.

Its Q235 steel frame has zipped mesh sides.

A roof description does not establish a numeric wind or snow-load limit. The article points to the exact manual, base requirements and anchoring method. It also asks buyers to check dispatch, returns and freight before paying. Those checks remain useful after the offer dates pass.

Replacement covers must match the original material. Each cushion needs to match the original size.

The HomeSpaceSavvy has a three-pick snapshot and four numbered entries. Its Black Friday patio furniture advice covers small layouts, care and box contents. Its picks follow the makers' published specs.

A large carton must fit the route from gate to deck. Buyers can check the hardware list before assembly.

Frequently asked questions about outdoor furniture

Which choices are included? The guide lists the two outdoor furniture choices and two shelters, with their codes beside the applicable entries. Can buyers select a modular set? The GARVEE sections can be arranged together or apart. For relaxing gatherings, buyers can look at the included outdoor parts and find the retailer terms. For a compact garden purchase during a sale, shipping affects the final price and savings; the advertised price does not settle the total. Durability depends on care, and the guide can help buyers assess a design for everyday use.

The complete HomeSpaceSavvy guide, with each pick and its current price

About HomeSpaceSavvy

HomeSpaceSavvy publishes layout ideas and guides to furniture and household equipment. Its kitchen and living room sections cover layouts, storage and furnishings. Product roundups compare choices for specific jobs around the home.