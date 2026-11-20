MENAFN - GetNews)"HomeSpaceSavvy compares shaft size, knurling and workout area"HomeSpaceSavvy explains Black Friday barbell checks, from shaft diameter and grip texture to plates and delivery terms.

New York, NY - Nov. 20, 2026 - Black Friday barbell shoppers can use the HomeSpaceSavvy to examine grip, shaft size and the room needed for a lifting setup. The report covers four products. Two are American Barbell models. Two are folding Total Gym trainers. Buyers can compare the model and order terms. The site compares sale terms for home fitness purchases. Black Friday sale details can vary between the two merchants.

Full comparison and current prices: the HomeSpaceSavvy guide

Black Friday barbell deals: home gym strength equipment

The Black Friday barbell comparison features the 20-kilogram Cerakote California Bar, which has a 28-millimeter shaft. American Barbell lists it for functional fitness. Its alloy steel shaft carries a Cerakote finish. The sleeves have a hard chrome finish and turn on composite bushings. The maker lists tensile strength at 190,000 PSI.

Both barbells weigh 20 kilograms. The Chewy Bar has a stainless shaft that measures 29 millimeters, with hard chrome sleeves and composite bushings. Its aggressive knurl has 20 teeth per inch and a textured center. Knurling is the textured pattern cut into a bar to aid grip. Its feel matters alongside shaft size.

Power bars can vary in grip texture, shaft size and intended lifts. The Chewy is listed for powerlifting and weightlifting. A squat or deadlift may call for a different grip preference. Specifications identify the exact finish and grip.

The center knurl affects grip; lifters may prefer a different texture for some exercises. The Chewy is listed for competition powerlifting. The 28-millimeter Olympic barbell has maker-described flex under load. Buyers can match those features to their planned exercises. The budget should also cover the whole setup. Early planning can establish whether fixed or adjustable weights suit the exercises and the desired performance. Buyers who want to save can compare deals on starter kits and individual parts, then check whether the gear will fit. Home gym shoppers can compare Black Friday deals and account for the price of plates, a rack and other fitness gear.

Black Friday barbell sale: fitness weights and racks

Black Friday barbell buyers should plan clearance at each end for loading plates. A rack and an adjustable bench add to the floor area for squats or presses. Before buying, households can measure the workout area and verify that the planned discs fit the bar sleeves. A garage setup calls for the same planning. Buyers should also plan where the bar and gear will be stored between workouts. Free weights such as hex dumbbells and kettlebells call for storage. Cast iron discs and change plates also call for storage between sessions. A flat bench and flooring are separate items; a cable machine, rowers or exercise bike may require clearance. Buyers can assess light and substantial loads for their personal fitness equipment. A home gym plan may also need commercial racks or cardio gear.

The Black Friday barbell guide also covers two folding fitness machines. Total Gym's FIT Anniversary Edition has 14 resistance levels and a listed 450-pound maximum weight capacity. Its open footprint is 18.5 inches wide by 93 inches long; folded length is 50.5 inches.

For the APEX G3, the maker specifies eight settings and a 300-pound maximum capacity. It measures 16.5 by 92.5 by 43 inches when open. These trainers use an incline bodyweight setup. A folding trainer does not require the same selection of discs as a barbell, but its open and stored dimensions still require checking.

Gym equipment deals: compare shipping and returns

A Black Friday barbell sale label is one part of the decision. The right choice depends on the exercises planned and the gym equipment already owned. Delivery and shipping charges affect the total. Offers can vary, so comparing prices, the final price and regular price for the same item helps buyers assess savings. A bundle may include a bumper plate set or accessories; the package should be checked before payment. The return window and cost to send heavy gear back also matter. Buyers should read the warranty for the specific purchase and which parts it covers. For a bar, sleeve finish and shaft finish are separate details in the listing.

The HomeSpaceSavvy places the four products in context with a buying guide. No coupon is listed for either brand. A retailer team can explain conditions for returns and orders. A buyer can see whether a discount is available at the shop, and compare delivery and warranty terms before payment. During seasonal sales, buyers can compare the same model, shipping and warranty rather than assume a deal applies. The Black Friday barbell checklist remains useful after the sale. Grip and space still affect the choice.

The complete HomeSpaceSavvy guide, with each pick and its current price

About HomeSpaceSavvy

HomeSpaceSavvy brings together room ideas and guides for household equipment and furniture. Its site covers areas such as the kitchen, living room, bathroom and bedroom. Product roundups compare options for uses around the home. The home gym guide adds fitness gear to those comparisons.