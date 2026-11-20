MENAFN - GetNews)"A HomeSpaceSavvy guide compares folding machines and barbells"HomeSpaceSavvy shares home gym Black Friday deals buying checks on space, settings, bar design and order terms.

New York, NY - Nov. 20, 2026 - Home gym Black Friday deals are the focus of a HomeSpaceSavvy comparing space, settings and the parts supplied. The comparison covers two folding Total Gym machines and two American Barbell bars. It gives shoppers a way to check the fitness gear before judging a seasonal sale.

Full comparison and current prices: the HomeSpaceSavvy guide

Home gym Black Friday deals: choose a trainer and setup

Home gym Black Friday deals cover a single machine or a barbell and discs in this comparison. The footprint differs for each. A folding trainer has a need for clearance while open and a place to store it when closed. Lifting may also require a rack, bench and clearance for safe loading. Shoppers should measure the intended workout area before an order.

Total Gym lists the FIT Anniversary Edition at 18.5 inches wide, 93 inches long and 44.5 inches tall when unfolded. Folded, it measures 18.5 by 50.5 by 8.5 inches. The unit weighs 66 pounds. Its listed maximum weight capacity is 450 pounds, and it has 14 resistance settings.

The Total Gym APEX G3 is listed at 16.5 inches wide, 92.5 inches long and 43 inches tall when open. It folds to 18 by 50.5 by 8 inches and has a 53-pound structure. The G3 has eight settings and a listed 300-pound maximum capacity. Both arrive without assembly, according to the maker.

Home gym Black Friday deals: functional training and equipment

The home gym Black Friday deals guide notes that the first model includes an AbCrunch attachment and an upper body system with bars. The APEX G3 comes with dip bars and a compact squat stand. Those differences matter when comparing the two machines. The maker lists a lifetime frame warranty and two years for parts on that model. The G3 listing gives one year for its structure and parts.

Buyers can view the details of each package. A leg movement, for example, can call for different attachments than an upper body exercise.

The home gym Black Friday deals guide contrasts bodyweight trainers with free weights. Both Total Gym models have adjustable resistance for exercise. The report also lists American Barbell's Cerakote California and Chewy Bar. Both are 20-kilogram bars, but their shaft diameters and grip patterns differ. Discs and other gear must suit the chosen sleeves. One alone does not supply a complete lifting station. A home fitness plan may also call for dumbbells or other gear. A garage gym still needs clearance for strength training and storage.

Other home gyms can use cable stacks or a Smith machine. A pulley and wall clearance affect the arrangement. Some plans pair adjustable dumbbells with kettlebells and weight plates. Racks, benches and a set of bars may suit a different strength routine. A buyer can start with available dimensions and build a plan before an upgrade. The report focuses on the four named products; these other options are examples of gear to account for when building a training area. A shopper can compare storage needs with personal fitness goals before deciding what to buy.

Rack and cable training: save by comparing sale terms

For functional fitness and power work, the California model has a 28-millimeter alloy steel shaft with a Cerakote finish and hard chrome sleeves. The Chewy model has a 29-millimeter stainless shaft and a 20-teeth-per-inch aggressive knurl, the textured grip on the shaft. It also has center knurling. The choice depends on the lifts planned and the grip a buyer wants.

The home gym Black Friday deals report says offers should be read alongside shipping costs, return rules and warranty terms. November shoppers can choose an arrangement for the movements they plan to train. The choice depends on the exercises planned and the gear already at home. Buyers can confirm which parts a warranty covers and who pays return freight. Delivery time may also help with planning. An advertised offer does not establish the full cost. Accessories and a comfortable arrangement matter for repeat workouts. Buyers can also compare the same model and its included accessories across listings. A price reduction alone says little about the suitability of a machine. Buyers can contact the shop for support and confirm a plate fits the Olympic sleeve before purchase. The retailer team can clarify separate delivery terms.

The HomeSpaceSavvy sets out the choices and buying checks in one place. No code is listed; buyers can compare shipping, box contents and warranty during the Black Friday sale. Its home gym Black Friday deals guidance remains useful after seasonal sales end.

The complete HomeSpaceSavvy guide, with each pick and its current price

About HomeSpaceSavvy

HomeSpaceSavvy publishes interior ideas and guides to furniture and household equipment. Its sections cover kitchens, living areas, bedrooms and bathrooms. The site's product roundups compare choices for jobs around the home. The buying guide compares two brands. Its home gym report adds gear and floor-space guidance to that coverage.