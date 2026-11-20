MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar police have launched 'Operation Street Fight' against suspects involved in street crimes and armed robberies, killing two alleged dangerous snatchers and arresting another in an injured condition.

According to Capital City Police, police encounters took place within the jurisdictions of Phandu, Faqirabad and Pahari Pura police stations on the special instructions of CCPO Dr Mian Saeed Ahmad, targeting suspects wanted in serious criminal cases.

Police identified the deceased suspects as Nasir alias Garah, son of Mushtaq, a resident of Phandu, and Zahid, son of Sher Khan, originally from Charsadda and currently residing in Lal Din Colony. Another suspect, Abdul Rehman, son of Taj Muhammad, a resident of Yousafabad, was arrested in an injured condition.

Police said the deceased suspects were wanted in several serious cases, including armed robberies, murder, attempted murder, attacks on police, ice (crystal methamphetamine) trafficking and opening fire during resistance while robbing a government employee, among other offences.

Also Read: Children's rights need protection, not just a day of celebration

During an encounter in Faqirabad, bullets struck a police officer's bulletproof jacket and an official police pickup truck. However, the personnel remained unharmed.

According to police, other suspects managed to escape under the cover of darkness during the exchange of fire. Efforts are underway to arrest them.

Police also recovered weapons and stolen mobile phones during the operation.

Capital City Police said operations would continue to eliminate street crimes and ensure the protection of citizens' lives and property.