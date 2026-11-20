Pakistan Close In On Victory As Sri Lanka Set 90-Run Target In Rawalpindi Test
On the fourth day of the match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka resumed their second innings at 309-9 but Mohammad Abbas claimed the final wicket to dismiss the visitors for 316.
For Pakistan, Aamer Jamal and Mohammad Abbas took three wickets each, while Razaullah claimed two. Saim? No-Saqib Khan and Salman Ali Agha took one wicket each.
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Earlier, Pakistan had scored 325 runs in their first innings, securing a 227-run lead over Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's first innings ended at 98 runs. Mohammad Abbas, Razaullah and Aamer Jamal took three wickets each for Pakistan, while Saqib Khan claimed one wicket.
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