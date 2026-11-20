MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Pakistan need 90 runs to win the second Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi after the visitors were bowled out for 316 in their second innings.

On the fourth day of the match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka resumed their second innings at 309-9 but Mohammad Abbas claimed the final wicket to dismiss the visitors for 316.

For Pakistan, Aamer Jamal and Mohammad Abbas took three wickets each, while Razaullah claimed two. Saim? No-Saqib Khan and Salman Ali Agha took one wicket each.

Also Read: 'Operation Street Fight': Police target wanted suspects in multiple Peshawar encounte

Earlier, Pakistan had scored 325 runs in their first innings, securing a 227-run lead over Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka's first innings ended at 98 runs. Mohammad Abbas, Razaullah and Aamer Jamal took three wickets each for Pakistan, while Saqib Khan claimed one wicket.