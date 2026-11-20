MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A search has been conducted at the Paris headquarters of France's right-wing National Rally party, led by presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.

French television channel BFMTV reported the development.

The search was carried out as part of an investigation launched by the Paris Public Prosecutor's Office on July 27 this year.

According to BFMTV, the investigation focuses on suspicions involving an employee of France's Interior Ministry who is believed to have passed confidential information to representatives of the National Rally.

A deputy Paris prosecutor was also present at the party's headquarters during the search. It later emerged that the prosecutor had been there on a private visit.

The Paris Public Prosecutor's Office clarified that the deputy prosecutor's presence at the premises was unrelated to the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations concerning the suspected disclosure of confidential information have yet to be established.