President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Chairman Of The National Assembly Of The Socialist Republic Of Vietnam (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) HANOI, Vietnam, November 20. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of Vietnam's National Assembly Tran Thanh Man on November 20, Trend's special correspondent reports.
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