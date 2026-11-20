FRO Third Quarter And Nine Months 2026 Results
|($ per day)
|TCE
|TCE currently contracted
|% Covered
|Estimated average daily cash breakeven rates
|2026
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q4 2026
|Next 12 months
|VLCC - Spot TCE
|131,500
|148,500
|152,700
|562,600
|68%
| 24,100
|VLCC - Time Charter TCE
|83,100
|88,600
|79,000
|90,800
|100%
|VLCC - Total TCE
|119,500
|125,900
|131,900
|339,000
|80%
|Suezmax - Spot TCE
|95,100
|102,500
|111,500
|324,300
|69%
| 25,200
|Suezmax - Time Charter TCE
|69,300
|84,600
|58,900
|105,700
|100%
|Suezmax - Total TCE
|93,800
|101,500
|108,800
|296,500
|72%
|LR2 / Aframax - Spot TCE
|70,400
|67,800
|92,400
|190,800
|68%
| 20,600
|LR2 / Aframax - Time Charter TCE
|76,900
|85,700
|95,600
|LR2 / Aframax - Total TCE
|70,700
|68,300
|92,600
|190,800
|68%
We expect the spot TCEs for the full fourth quarter of 2026 to be lower than the spot TCEs currently contracted, due to the impact of ballast days during the fourth quarter of 2026. We expect the Suezmax time charter TCE for the full fourth quarter of 2026 to be higher due to the profit share for the remaining period. See Appendix 1 for further details.
The Board of Directors
Frontline plc
Limassol, Cyprus
November 19, 2026
Ola Lorentzon - Chairman and Director
John Fredriksen - Director
James O'Shaughnessy - Director
Cato Stonex - Director
Dr. Maria Papakokkinou - Director
Mikkel Storm Weum - Director
Questions should be directed to:
Lars H. Barstad: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00
Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00
Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this report may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements, which include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.
Frontline plc and its subsidiaries, or the Company, desire to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. This report and any other written or oral statements made by us or on our behalf may include forward-looking statements, which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. When used in this document, the words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "will," "may," "should," "expect" and similar expressions, terms or phrases may identify forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this report are based upon various assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
In addition to these important factors and matters discussed elsewhere herein, important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include:
- the strength of world economies; fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, including inflationary pressures and central bank policies intended to combat overall inflation and high interest rates and foreign exchange rates; the impact that any discontinuance, modification or other reform or the establishment of alternative reference rates have on the Company's floating interest rate debt instruments; general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values; changes in the supply and demand for vessels comparable to ours and the number of newbuildings under construction; supply chain disruptions affecting shipyards, spare parts or critical equipment, including delays in newbuilding deliveries or vessel maintenance; the highly cyclical nature of the industry that we operate in; the loss of a large customer or significant business relationship; changes in worldwide oil production and consumption and storage; changes in OPEC and non-OPEC production decisions and geopolitical developments affecting oil supplyand trade flows; changes in the Company's operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry docking, crew costs and insurance costs; planned, pending or recent acquisitions, business strategy and expected capital spending or operating expenses, including dry docking, repairs, surveys and upgrades; risks associated with any future vessel construction; our expectations regarding the availability of vessel acquisitions and our ability to complete vessel acquisition transactions as planned; our ability to successfully compete for and enter into new time charters or other employment arrangements for our existing vessels after our current time charters expire and our ability to earn income in the spot market; availability of financing and refinancing, our ability to obtain financing and comply with the restrictions and other covenants in our financing arrangements; availability of skilled crew members and other employees and the related labor costs; work stoppages or other labor disruptions by our employees or the employees of other companies in related industries; compliance with governmental, tax, environmental and safety regulation, any non-compliance with U.S., European Union and other international regulations; the impact of increasing scrutiny and changing expectations from investors, lenders and other market participants with respect to our Environmental, Social and Governance policies; compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977 or other applicable regulations relating to bribery; general economic conditions and conditions in the oil industry; effects of new products and new technology in our industry, including the potential for technological innovation to reduce the value of our vessels and charter income derived therefrom; new environmental regulations and restrictions, whether at a global level stipulated by the International Maritime Organization, and/or imposed by regional or national authorities such as the European Union or individual countries; vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hire; cost and effects of cybersecurity incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers, including software failures, unforeseeable security breaches, or incidents stemming from the ability to successfully adopt artificial intelligence and digital logistics in our business; our ability to successfully adopt artificial intelligence and digital logistics into our operating systems; risks associated with potential cybersecurity or other privacy threats and data security breaches; potential conflicts of interest involving members of our Board of Directors and senior management; the failure of counter parties to fully perform their contracts with us; changes in credit risk with respect to our counterparties on contracts; our dependence on key personnel and our ability to attract, retain and motivate key employees; adequacy and cost of insurance coverage; our ability to obtain indemnities from customers; changes in laws, treaties or regulations; the volatility of the price of our ordinary shares; our incorporation under the laws of Cyprus and the different rights to relief that may be available compared to other countries, including the United States; changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities; government requisition of our vessels during a period of war or emergency; potential liability from pending or future litigation and potential costs due to environmental damage and vessel collisions; the arrest of our vessels by maritime claimants; general domestic and international political conditions or events, including“trade wars”; any further changes in U.S. trade policy that could trigger retaliatory actions by the affected countries; disruptions to global trade routes, including actual or threatened attacks on commercial shipping, military conflicts, piracy, terrorism, sanctions enforcement actions, restricted transit through strategic waterways, or other security incidents affecting the Strait of Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb, Red Sea, Suez Canal, Panama Canal or other major shipping routes; the impact of increasing trade restrictions, tariffs, port charges, sanctions, export controls, and other protectionist measures; that may affect global oil trade flows, vessel utilization, customer demand, or operating costs; changes in sanctions regimes, enforcement priorities or restrictions affecting oil transportation, vesseloperations or counterparties; the impact of port or canal congestion; business disruptions due to adverse weather, natural disasters or other disasters outside our control; and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
We caution readers of this report not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. These forward-looking statements are no guarantee of our future performance, and actual results and future developments may vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
1 This press release describes adjusted profit and related per share amounts, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS (“non-GAAP”). See Appendix 1 for a reconciliation to the nearest IFRS measure.
2 This press release describes Time Charter Equivalent earnings and related per day amounts and TCE currently contracted, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS (“non-GAAP”). See Appendix 1 for a full description of the measures and reconciliation to the nearest IFRS measure.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
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3rd Quarter 2026 Results
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