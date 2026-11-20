(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRONTLINE PLC REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 Frontline plc (the“Company”,“Frontline”,“we,”“us,” or“our”), today reported unaudited results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026: Highlights

Profit of $641.4 million, or $2.88 per share for the third quarter of 2026 and adjusted profit1 of $530.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, or $2.38 per share.

Declared a cash dividend of $2.38 per share for the third quarter of 2026.

Reported revenues of $921.3 million for the third quarter of 2026.

Achieved average daily spot time charter equivalent earnings ("TCEs")2 for VLCCs, Suezmax tankers and LR2/Aframax tankers in the third quarter of 2026 of $148,500, $102,500 and $67,800 per day, respectively.

Sold two VLCCs built in 2017 for a total sales price of $270.0 million. The transactions generated net cash proceeds of $179.0 million, which were returned to the shareholders through the payment of a special one-time dividend of $0.80 per share in September 2026.

Entered into a three-year time charter-out agreement for one Suezmax tanker, built in 2016, at a rate of $80,000 per day, which commenced in October 2026. Entered into a new senior secured revolving reducing credit facility in an amount of up to $731.8 million in November 2026 to refinance the $1,286.0 million secured revolving reducing credit facility, further reducing the Company's weighted average interest rate margin to 118 bps as of the date of this report.

Lars H. Barstad, Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management AS, commented: “The third quarter of 2026 was defined by the escalation in the Middle East, logistical challenges and time-consuming trading patterns. Utilization has since reached extraordinary levels, and freight rates have moved to all-time highs, with asset values following and the entire tanker complex benefiting. As we are well into the fourth quarter of the year, our bookings so far are at the highest levels we have ever recorded across all three of our segments. With the majority of our spot days already fixed, Frontline is positioned to deliver its strongest result ever, both for the fourth quarter and for the full year 2026. The nine months that have passed in 2026 is likely to change the oil trading patterns considerably in the future, making us optimistic for Frontline's earnings capacity in the years to come.” Inger M. Klemp, Chief Financial Officer of Frontline Management AS, added: “From June to November 2026 we reduced our financing costs through a combination of margin reductions on existing facilities for their remaining tenors and full refinancing of selected facilities, contributing to a reduction in the Company's weighted average interest rate margin of 60 bps from 178 bps at the end of the first quarter of 2026 to 118 bps as of the date of this report. We believe that the refinancing of, and amendments to, our existing debt facilities have been achieved on highly attractive terms, further strengthening our liquidity position while reducing our borrowing costs and cash breakeven rates. We continue to focus on maintaining our competitive cost structure, breakeven levels and solid balance sheet to ensure that we are well positioned to generate significant cash flow and create value for our shareholders.” Average daily TCEs and estimated cash breakeven rates

($ per day) TCE TCE currently contracted % Covered Estimated average daily cash breakeven rates 2026 Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q4 2026 Next 12 months VLCC - Spot TCE 131,500 148,500 152,700 562,600 68% 24,100

VLCC - Time Charter TCE 83,100 88,600 79,000 90,800 100% VLCC - Total TCE 119,500 125,900 131,900 339,000 80% Suezmax - Spot TCE 95,100 102,500 111,500 324,300 69% 25,200

Suezmax - Time Charter TCE 69,300 84,600 58,900 105,700 100% Suezmax - Total TCE 93,800 101,500 108,800 296,500 72% LR2 / Aframax - Spot TCE 70,400 67,800 92,400 190,800 68% 20,600

LR2 / Aframax - Time Charter TCE 76,900 85,700 95,600 LR2 / Aframax - Total TCE 70,700 68,300 92,600 190,800 68%

We expect the spot TCEs for the full fourth quarter of 2026 to be lower than the spot TCEs currently contracted, due to the impact of ballast days during the fourth quarter of 2026. We expect the Suezmax time charter TCE for the full fourth quarter of 2026 to be higher due to the profit share for the remaining period. See Appendix 1 for further details.

The Board of Directors

Frontline plc

Limassol, Cyprus

November 19, 2026

Ola Lorentzon - Chairman and Director

John Fredriksen - Director

James O'Shaughnessy - Director

Cato Stonex - Director

Dr. Maria Papakokkinou - Director

Mikkel Storm Weum - Director

Questions should be directed to:

Lars H. Barstad: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS

+47 23 11 40 00

Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS

+47 23 11 40 00

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this report may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements, which include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

Frontline plc and its subsidiaries, or the Company, desire to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. This report and any other written or oral statements made by us or on our behalf may include forward-looking statements, which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. When used in this document, the words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "will," "may," "should," "expect" and similar expressions, terms or phrases may identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this report are based upon various assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to these important factors and matters discussed elsewhere herein, important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include:



the strength of world economies;

fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, including inflationary pressures and central bank policies intended to combat overall inflation and high interest rates and foreign exchange rates;

the impact that any discontinuance, modification or other reform or the establishment of alternative reference rates have on the Company's floating interest rate debt instruments;

general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values;

changes in the supply and demand for vessels comparable to ours and the number of newbuildings under construction;

supply chain disruptions affecting shipyards, spare parts or critical equipment, including delays in newbuilding deliveries or vessel maintenance;

the highly cyclical nature of the industry that we operate in;

the loss of a large customer or significant business relationship;

changes in worldwide oil production and consumption and storage;

changes in OPEC and non-OPEC production decisions and geopolitical developments affecting oil supplyand trade flows;

changes in the Company's operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry docking, crew costs and insurance costs;

planned, pending or recent acquisitions, business strategy and expected capital spending or operating expenses, including dry docking, repairs, surveys and upgrades;

risks associated with any future vessel construction;

our expectations regarding the availability of vessel acquisitions and our ability to complete vessel acquisition transactions as planned;

our ability to successfully compete for and enter into new time charters or other employment arrangements for our existing vessels after our current time charters expire and our ability to earn income in the spot market;

availability of financing and refinancing, our ability to obtain financing and comply with the restrictions and other covenants in our financing arrangements;

availability of skilled crew members and other employees and the related labor costs;

work stoppages or other labor disruptions by our employees or the employees of other companies in related industries;

compliance with governmental, tax, environmental and safety regulation, any non-compliance with U.S., European Union and other international regulations;

the impact of increasing scrutiny and changing expectations from investors, lenders and other market participants with respect to our Environmental, Social and Governance policies;

compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977 or other applicable regulations relating to bribery;

general economic conditions and conditions in the oil industry;

effects of new products and new technology in our industry, including the potential for technological innovation to reduce the value of our vessels and charter income derived therefrom;

new environmental regulations and restrictions, whether at a global level stipulated by the International Maritime Organization, and/or imposed by regional or national authorities such as the European Union or individual countries;

vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hire;

cost and effects of cybersecurity incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers, including software failures, unforeseeable security breaches, or incidents stemming from the ability to successfully adopt artificial intelligence and digital logistics in our business;

our ability to successfully adopt artificial intelligence and digital logistics into our operating systems;

risks associated with potential cybersecurity or other privacy threats and data security breaches;

potential conflicts of interest involving members of our Board of Directors and senior management;

the failure of counter parties to fully perform their contracts with us;

changes in credit risk with respect to our counterparties on contracts;

our dependence on key personnel and our ability to attract, retain and motivate key employees;

adequacy and cost of insurance coverage;

our ability to obtain indemnities from customers;

changes in laws, treaties or regulations;

the volatility of the price of our ordinary shares;

our incorporation under the laws of Cyprus and the different rights to relief that may be available compared to other countries, including the United States;

changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities;

government requisition of our vessels during a period of war or emergency;

potential liability from pending or future litigation and potential costs due to environmental damage and vessel collisions;

the arrest of our vessels by maritime claimants;

general domestic and international political conditions or events, including“trade wars”;

any further changes in U.S. trade policy that could trigger retaliatory actions by the affected countries;

disruptions to global trade routes, including actual or threatened attacks on commercial shipping, military conflicts, piracy, terrorism, sanctions enforcement actions, restricted transit through strategic waterways, or other security incidents affecting the Strait of Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb, Red Sea, Suez Canal, Panama Canal or other major shipping routes;

the impact of increasing trade restrictions, tariffs, port charges, sanctions, export controls, and other protectionist measures; that may affect global oil trade flows, vessel utilization, customer demand, or operating costs;

changes in sanctions regimes, enforcement priorities or restrictions affecting oil transportation, vesseloperations or counterparties;

the impact of port or canal congestion;

business disruptions due to adverse weather, natural disasters or other disasters outside our control; and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



We caution readers of this report not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. These forward-looking statements are no guarantee of our future performance, and actual results and future developments may vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

1 This press release describes adjusted profit and related per share amounts, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS (“non-GAAP”). See Appendix 1 for a reconciliation to the nearest IFRS measure.

2 This press release describes Time Charter Equivalent earnings and related per day amounts and TCE currently contracted, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS (“non-GAAP”). See Appendix 1 for a full description of the measures and reconciliation to the nearest IFRS measure.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

3rd Quarter 2026 Results