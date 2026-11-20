(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Meudon (France), November 20th, 2026 Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces today its results for the third quarter 2026. The Board of Directors of Vallourec SA, meeting on November 19th 2026, approved the Group's third quarter 2026 Consolidated Financial Statements. Third Quarter 2026 Results

Q3 Group EBITDA of $181 million within guidance, 18.9% margin

Tube volumes up 12% sequentially despite ongoing Middle East challenges

US pricing continues to strengthen, with asset utilization remaining high

Significant congestion at Middle East ports south of the Strait of Hormuz delaying deliveries despite resilient drilling activity

Challenging iron ore market conditions impacting Mine sales volumes and margins

€2.05 per share extraordinary interim dividend paid on August 5th a

New €750 million RCF arranged to align with Investment Grade profile Q4 2026 Group EBITDA expected to range between $170 million and $210 million HIGHLIGHTS & OUTLOOK Third Quarter 2026 Results

Group EBITDA of US$181 million, down 26% year over year, with an EBITDA margin of 18.9%



Tubes EBITDA per tonne of $592, down 18% quarter over quarter, reflecting less favorable price/mix effects and higher costs, particularly for Middle East logistics to be largely reimbursed in the coming quarters; and a temporary operational issue in the US relating to a subcontractor.

Mine & Forest EBITDA of $30 million, down 27% year over year, reflecting lower iron ore market prices and sales volumes, with demand negatively impacted by elevated sea freight rates to China

Adjusted free cash flow of $79 million; total cash generation before warrant proceeds of $8 million, after $50m of cash outflows from other cash items, including 2026 HKM divestment payments Ended the period with net debt of $100 million after $349m of warrant proceeds and $632 million in shareholder returns during the quarter

Fourth Quarter 2026 Group EBITDA is expected to range between $170 million and $210 million

In Tubes, volumes and EBITDA per tonne broadly in line with Q3 2026, reflecting a similar mix, additional costs related to Middle East shipments and the impact of the temporary operational issue in the US. This outlook assumes no further deterioration in waiting time for berthing at Middle East ports south of the Strait of Hormuz and no major deterioration in the region's geopolitical situation In Mine & Forest, production sold is expected to be around 1.1 million tonnes Full Year 2026 Outlook:

Full Year Group EBITDA is expected to range between $760 and $800 million In Mine & Forest, production sold is expected to be slightly below 5.0 million tonnes for the full year Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, declared: “Vallourec delivered a resilient third quarter, with tubes volumes and revenues increasing sequentially. Profitability was impacted by additional costs in the Middle East to be largely reimbursed over the coming quarters, a less favorable mix and a challenging market environment in Mine & Forest. A temporary operational issue relating to a subcontractor contributed to lower-than-expected sequential improvement in our US business in the third quarter. After distributing an interim extraordinary dividend of €2.05 per share, the highest payout to shareholders in the company's history, and warrant conversion, we ended the quarter with a net debt position of $100m, well within our leverage policy. “In the Middle East, while crude exports have increased and drilling activity has partially recovered, maritime security deteriorated late in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter, creating logistical disruptions and higher costs that led to delays in our planned deliveries and invoicing. With tube inventories in the region largely depleted, the need to prioritize tube shipments to maintain drilling operations and ensure adequate stocks is becoming critical. “For the remainder of the year, renewed escalation in the Middle East has clouded visibility and heightened near-term shipment risks. The temporary operational issue in our US business is also expected to constrain the sequential improvement we had anticipated in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, we expect EBITDA in the fourth quarter to be similar to the third quarter. “Outside the Middle East, we see clear signs of improving demand, with a broad-based increase in drilling activity observable across international basins which we expect to gradually increase through 2027 on the back of a growing number of upstream project approvals. Over the quarter, we announced further major offshore awards in our longer-cycle Project Line Pipe business in Brazil, Angola and Azerbaijan, providing higher visibility on activity through 2027. “In the United States, the market is in excellent health. Demand is firm and rising, inventories are low and falling, and seamless import volumes remain suppressed thanks to several favorable determinations by the Department of Commerce in support of fair trade. Market pricing has risen for nine consecutive months, and our customer conversations point to continued activity growth, both in oil and gas and geothermal. “Therefore, despite the near-term challenges, we are confident in the Group's trajectory and our ability to deliver profitable growth through 2027 and beyond.” Key Quarterly Data ($m) b

Quarterly figures in $ million, unless noted Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2025* QoQ chg. YoY chg. Tubes volume sold (k tonnes) 274 244 303 30 (29) Iron ore volume sold (m tonnes) 1.1 1.2 1.6 (0.1 ) (0.4 ) Group revenues 956 886 1,068 70 (112) Group EBITDA 181 190 244 (9) (64) (as a % of revenue) 18.9% 21.4% 22.9% (2.5)pp (4.0)pp Operating income (loss) 110 103 220 8 (110) Net income, Group share 66 45 152 21 (86) Adj. free cash flow 79 125 83 (47) (4) Total cash generation 357 118 78 238 279 Net cash (debt) (100) 183 (164) (283) 65

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS ANALYSIS

Third Quarter Results Analysis

In Q3 2026, Vallourec recorded revenues of $956 million, down (10%) year over year, compared with $1,068 million in Q3 2025. Compared with Q2 2026 revenues of $886 million, revenues increased by 8% sequentially, reflecting higher tubes volumes, with lower Mine & Forest volumes.

EBITDA amounted to $181 million, or 18.9% of revenues, compared with $244 million, or 22.9% of revenues, in Q3 2025 reflecting higher costs, including logistics costs for deliveries to the Middle East, a lower price/mix effect, a temporary operational issue in the US and lower contribution from Mine & Forest. Compared with Q2 2026 EBITDA margin of 21.4%, EBITDA margin declined by 2.5 percentage points. Industrial margin decreased to $266 million from $314 million in Q3 2025. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $88 million, compared with $97 million in Q3 2025.

Operating income was $110 million, compared with $220 million in Q3 2025, which benefited from a capital gain on the disposal of Serimax.

Financial income (loss) was ($15) million, compared with ($21) million in Q3 2025.

Income tax expense amounted to ($25) million, compared with ($40) million in Q3 2025.

Net income was $70 million, versus $159 million in Q3 2025.

Net income, Group share, totalled $66 million, compared with $152 million in Q3 2025. Compared with $45 million in Q2 2026, net income, Group share, increased by 47% sequentially.

Earnings per diluted share was $0.25, versus $0.61 in Q3 2025. The weighted average diluted share count was 260 million, compared with 250 million in the prior year.

First Nine Months Results Analysis

In the first nine months of 2026, Vallourec recorded revenues of $2,816 million, down (9%) year over year. Compared with revenues of $3,094 million in the first nine months of 2025, revenues decreased by $278 million, reflecting lower tubes and Mine & Forest volumes.

EBITDA amounted to $590 million, or 21.0% of revenues, compared with $669 million (21.6% of revenues) in the first nine months of 2025 . Industrial margin was $848 million, compared with $940 million in the prior year period, while selling, general and administrative expenses were $269 million, compared with $286 million.

Operating income was $369 million, compared with $488 million in the first nine months of 2025. Operating income included ($25) million of asset disposals, restructuring costs and other items, compared with ($18) million in the prior year period.

Financial income (loss) was negative at ($50) million, compared with ($38) million in the first nine months of 2025.

Income tax amounted to ($97) million compared with ($143) million in the first nine months of 2025. This resulted in positive net income, Group share, of $197 million, compared with $285 million in the prior year period.

Earnings per diluted share was $0.82 versus $1.14 in the first nine months of 2025.

RESULTS ANALYSIS BY SEGMENT

Third Quarter Results Analysis

Tubes: in Q3 2026, Tubes revenues amounted to $887 million, representing an 11% year over year decline compared with $995 million in Q3 2025. Compared with Q2 2026 revenues of $811 million, Tubes revenues increased by 9% sequentially, with volumes sold up 12%. Oil & Gas and Petrochemicals sales rose 15% sequentially, with all regions growing, partially offset by lower Power Generation sales and flat Industry sales. Average selling price decreased by 1% year over year and by 3% sequentially compared with Q2 2026. EBITDA reached $162 million in Q3 2026, down 26% year over year from $218 million in Q3 2025, and down 8% sequentially from $176 million in Q2 2026. EBITDA per tonne decreased to $592/t, compared with $718/t in Q3 2025, down 18% year over year and 18% sequentially from $722/t in Q2 2026, mainly reflecting higher logistics costs for Middle East shipments, a less favorable mix and a temporary operational issue in the US which impacted volumes and margins.

Mine & Forest: in Q3 2026, iron ore production sold totalled 1.1 million tonnes, down 28% year over year from 1.6 million tonnes in Q3 2025, as significantly higher sea freight costs to China reduced the competitiveness of the Brazilian mine. Segment revenues amounted to $80 million, down 18% year over year compared with $97 million in Q3 2025. EBITDA reached $30 million, down 27% year over year from $42 million.

First Nine Months Results Analysis

Tubes: In the first nine months of 2026, Tubes revenues were down (8%) year over year. Volumes sold decreased by 13%, while average selling price increased by 6%. Tubes EBITDA decreased from $551 million in the first nine months of 2025 to $535 million in the first nine months of 2026.

Mine & Forest: In the first nine months of 2026, iron ore production sold was 3.7 million tonnes, decreasing by 22% year over year, while Mine & Forest EBITDA reached $101 million, versus $149 million in the first nine months of 2025, reflecting the impact of higher sea freight costs on demand detailed above.

CASH FLOW AND FINANCIAL POSITION

Third Quarter Cash Flow Analysis

In Q3 2026, adjusted operating cash flow was $135 million, compared with $196 million in Q3 2025. Income taxes paid were ($34) million, compared with ($42) million in Q3 2025.

Adjusted free cash flow was $79 million, compared with $83 million in Q3 2025. The quarter included a $7 million working-capital outflow, positive foreign exchange differences of $11 million and capital expenditures of $60 million.

Total cash generation in Q3 2026 reached $357 million, compared with $78 million in Q3 2025. This included $349 million in cash proceeds from warrant exercise, offset by $21 million in cash outflows for restructuring and non-recurring items and $50 million in cash outflows for asset disposals and other cash items, primarily related to the HKM divestment payments.

Total cash generation after shareholder returns was ($275) million, after shareholder returns of $632 million, consisting of $626 million of dividends and $7 million of share repurchases, compared with $77 million in Q3 2025.

First Nine Months Cash Flow Analysis

Adjusted operating cash flow in the first nine months of 2026 was $440 million versus $490 million in the first nine months of 2025. Non-cash items in EBITDA were ($14) million versus ($37) million and income taxes paid were ($112) million versus ($120) million.

Adjusted free cash flow in the first nine months of 2026 was $381 million, compared with $363 million in the first nine months of 2025. Vallourec benefited from a $77 million working-capital release, versus $95 million in the prior year period. Foreign exchange differences were positive at $31 million, versus ($86) million, while capital expenditures were $168 million, versus $135 million.

Total cash generation in the first nine months of 2026 was $610 million, versus $254 million in the first nine months of 2025. This included $349 million of cash proceeds from warrant exercise.

Total cash generation after shareholder returns in the first nine months of 2026 was ($143) million. This reflected ($753) million of shareholder returns, consisting of $626 million of dividends and $127 million of share repurchases, compared with ($419) million in the first nine months of 2025.

Debt and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2026, Vallourec's net debt position was $100 million c , compared with a net cash position of $46 million as of December 31, 2025. Gross debt was $1,012 million, compared with $1,013 million on December 31, 2025. Long-term debt was $739 million and short-term debt was $273 million.

As of September 30, 2026, Vallourec's liquidity position remained very strong at $1.8 billion including $960 million of cash and cash equivalents, $625 million of available capacity under the revolving credit facility (RCF), and $189 million of availability under the asset-backed lending facility (ABL)d.

MINE PHASE 2 PROJECT UPDATE

Vallourec announces a revision to the scope of the Phase 2 extension of its Pau Branco iron ore mine in Brazil compared to the 2023 Capital Markets Day.

Following the successful completion of Phase 1, which delivered the cumulative 2024–2026 EBITDA target announced at the 2023 Capital Markets Day, Vallourec progressed Phase 2 through permitting activities and environmental and geological studies. These studies identified lower-than-expected run-of-mine (ROM) quality, although high-quality ROM remains accessible in the near term. In addition, global iron ore market conditions are currently challenging, reflecting lower prices and elevated sea freight costs.

Vallourec has therefore revised the scope of Phase 2 to focus on ROM with high recovery rates that is accessible in the near term. The revised project requires significantly less capital expenditure than initially envisaged at the 2023 Capital Markets Day, while supporting a normalized annual production target of approximately 6 million tonnes and remaining broadly cash neutral in the near term compared to the initial plan. Start-up is targeted in mid-2027.

The upgrade of the second ore-processing unit has been deferred and will be considered as part of a potential Phase 3. This potential investment will be reassessed following the completion of engineering and geological studies, expected in mid-2027.

In the short term and given current market conditions, Vallourec sees greater value in directing investments toward more attractive opportunities within its core Tubes business.

INFORMATION AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms as“believe”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“may”,“assume”,“plan”,“intend”,“will”,“should”,“estimate”,“risk” and or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, Vallourec's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industries in which they operate. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that Vallourec's or any of its affiliates' actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. In addition, even if Vallourec's or any of its affiliates' results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These risks include those developed or identified in the public documents filed by Vallourec with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, or“AMF”), including those listed in the“Risk Factors” section of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on March 26, 2026, under filing number n° D. 26-0145, each of these documents being available on the Vallourec website ().

Accordingly, readers of this document are cautioned against relying on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document. Vallourec disclaims any intention or obligation to complete, update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws and regulations. This press release does not constitute any offer to purchase or exchange, nor any solicitation of an offer to sell or exchange securities of Vallourec. For further information, please refer to the website

Future dividends and share buyback authorizations will be assessed on a yearly basis by the Board of Directors taking into account any relevant factor in the future, and will be subject to Shareholders' approval. The Board of Directors will have discretion to employ share buybacks throughout the year, up to the limits authorized by the relevant resolution approved by the Annual General Meeting.

Presentation of Q3 2026 Results

Conference call / audio webcast on November 20th at 9:30 am CET



To view the webcast: href=":/connect-eu.notified.com/Tracker?data=ox1qpCrYVC16Jp-GNrbShbqll_H3zyfU9ATpZmHPVCWIseVWSPz8Mr9PpgRlHoadh-S1LjDM-E1CqzpsMSfUA_hu1-GAy2uR5GEc47Pv1e8RKGfqy_j2TlofnZhJqsDJxvwl9lDTlknWPcNVNljDGrYJS3sGTcVkM-dxHY8PJrxFXQ5qVFPmg3yxmw9Lf9JFRqarI1_NTQt8XmUqAMcv4Dcx-Zu-QwC3mMaY78qDND1uMMvwYK66BxUgED1gYcQoZbAb0d1Jl41a--Nr5n55cKvy0ZA993qvbUCStuRBsJ0f1M2HgeDfqo0X0l9No-T1LyPS6B5kJGt-tOT7JTogoPXn0RMXUH1pjnLX7sMvI25k9UsPnNqnosHbUUng5xkt000374153470__;!!AnPed9CCqwM!yYJbVcLSf92mziyyi6b9BRnRnSd3suZCdgi2aqSV_5-r6UWnYPHCzJRTlKTo-taUTW-_9f3-_OhtB3jdsav9vgQw4gIafg$" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title=""

To participate in the conference call, please register beforehand to receive dial-in details: Audio webcast replay and slides will be available at: />



About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.



Financial Calendar

February 26, 2027 Publication of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2026 Results

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Daniel Thomson

Tel: +44 (0)75 91 83 74 05

rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="...">.. Press relations

Taddeo - Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29

...

Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10

...

Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

...

The consolidated financial statements are included in the pdf version of the press release.

a The Annual General Meeting to be held on May 27, 2027 will acknowledge the interim dividend of €2.05 per share paid in 2026 and will be asked to approve any balance of the dividend in respect of the 2026 financial year.

b See in Appendix for comparative figures in Euros

* Vallourec changed the reporting currency of the Group's Consolidated Financial Statements from the Euro to the US Dollar, effective January 1st 2026. Comparative 2025 figures have been restated to US Dollars (see in Appendix for comparative figures in Euros).

c Vallourec entered into 4-year cross-currency swaps (CCS) to hedge the EUR/USD currency exposure related to its USD 2032 Senior Notes. The fair value of the CCS related to the EUR/USD hedging of the principal of the notes is consequently included in the net debt definition.

d The borrowing base on September 30th 2026 was approximately $200m. Availability is shown net of approximately $11m of letters of credit and other items.

Attachment

Vallourec Q3 2026 Results Press Release