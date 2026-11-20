MENAFN - Live Mint) Kolkata faces another difficult day as Cyclone Akvan brings heavy rain and strong winds. The storm has already caused persistent rainfall and a sharp drop in temperature across the city. Friday, November 20, could bring more intense showers, according to the latest weather forecasts.

According to The Telegraph, Cyclone Akvan's outer bands brought continuous rain across Kolkata on Thursday. The city recorded approximately 35 mm of rainfall between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM. The Met office subsequently revised its forecast, warning of heavier rainfall on Friday.

| Severe cyclonic storm Akvan moves over Bay of Bengal; gusts could reach 110 kmph

The India Meteorological Department (IMD ) has issued a yellow watch for heavy rainfall across Kolkata and neighbouring districts. Thunderstorms with winds reaching 30-40 km/h are expected.

Heavy rainfall measuring 7-11 cm could affect Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, West Midnapore and Jhargram. The warning remains effective until 2 PM on Friday, November 20. Waterlogging is a possible concern.

According to AccuWeather, Kolkata's maximum temperature could remain around 23 degrees Celsius on Friday. The minimum temperature is expected to reach 21 degrees Celsius. The forecast indicates a 91% probability of precipitation, with complete cloud cover throughout the day.

Wind speeds could reach 32 km/h, with gusts touching 70 km/h. AccuWeather also predicts approximately 9 mm of rainfall during 5.5 hours of precipitation. The probability of thunderstorms stands at 46%.

| Cyclone Akvan: 45 trains cancelled, 28 rescheduled; airlines issue alerts

Afternoon conditions could become particularly uncomfortable for residents travelling across the city. AccuWeather predicts winds reaching 37 km/h, with gusts around 69 km/h. Rainfall could reach 5.1 mm during this period.

Evening conditions may worsen further, with rainfall reaching 13.7 mm. The probability of precipitation increases to 90% while temperatures could fall to 21 degrees Celsius. Overnight rainfall could add another 13.4 mm.

Akvan was moving northwards across the west-central Bay of Bengal. The storm was expected to make landfall near Gopalpur in Odisha on Friday afternoon.

| IMD issues 'orange' alert for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha as 'Akvan' intensifies

The projected landfall area lies closer to Bengal than previous cyclone landfall locations. This explains the stronger impact expected across Kolkata and neighbouring districts.

South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Bankura face warnings of very heavy rainfall, according to The Telegraph. Some areas could receive up to 200 mm of rainfall within 24 hours.

When will Kolkata's weather improve?

AccuWeather predicts some rain on Saturday, with temperatures rising to 27 degrees Celsius. Sunday could bring sunshine, humidity and afternoon showers, with temperatures reaching 31 degrees Celsius.

However, thunderstorms may return on Monday, November 23. Tuesday could bring better conditions, with sunshine and clouds replacing persistent rainfall. For now, residents should prepare for another wet and windy Friday.